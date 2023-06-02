The Hammers boss refused to be drawn on links to Celtic in the build up to the Europa Conference League final.

David Moyes has cooled speculation linking him with a potential move to Celtic by insisting he’s happy at West Ham after being installed as the bookies favourite to be named Ange Postecoglou’s successor.

The Hammers boss has emerged as the 10/3 front-runner with Betfair to replace Postecoglou in the Parkhead hotseat after he was backed down from 16/1 overnight, with the Australian expected to hold formal talks over the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job at the beginning of next week.

Nothing has been agreed between the relevant parties as of yet, with Postecoglou still the club’s leading candidate. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has also discussed the availability of Luis Enrique with the board internally in recent days.

Ex-Hoops defender Moyes, who started his playing career in Glasgow’s East End, admits he is fully focused on leading the English Premier League side to victory over Serie A outfit Fiorentina in the club’s first European final in 47 years next Wednesday.

The 60-year-old had previously led West Ham to sixth and seventh-placed finishes in his previous two season before ending this term in an underwhelming 14th spot. Pundits suggest Moyes, who has the best win percentage of any Hammers boss, could call time on his second stint in charge of the London club if he managed to lift European silverware.

Asked about the speculation, Moyes said: “I’ve never even considered it. I’m West Ham manager and I’m really enjoying my period here. The club have been so good to me and we’re enjoying the journey we’re on. I’m hopefully trying to continue growing a really good football club, so I’ve not given it any consideration.

“Through my years, I’ve been linked with lots of jobs at different times, but I have to say I’m really happy at the moment settled where I am. The only focus I’ve got at the moment is to try and win the game and perform as well as we possible can. So I’m certainly not thinking any further than that.

Quizzed about the possibility of leaving West Ham after the Europa Conference League final, he replied: “I’m not thinking any further ahead than the game. That’s the only focus I have at the moment - trying to win the game and performing as well as we can. We’ve still got a few days until the game, so I’m just preparing the players, getting things ready and my thoughts are no further than that.”

Betfair - Next Permanent Celtic Manager

David Moyes 10/3

Steve Clarke 4/1

Graham Potter 11/2

Scott Brown 7/1

Enzo Maresca 15/2

Brendan Rodgers, Kjetil Knudsen 9/1

Neil Lennon 14/1

Jose Mourinho, Steven Gerrard 50/1