Ange Postecoglou shuts down Celtic exit talk amid Tottenham job links

Ange Postecoglou has shut down online rumours that he is close to a Parkhead exit as the Celtic boss reaffirmed his full focus is only on Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

The Hoops boss addressed speculation over his future amid reports he was nearing a move to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday afternoon. The Australian has been named as the odds-on favourite with Betfair to take the reins at the North London club as it emerged the 57-year-old was the “preferred candidate” in the eyes of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

It is widely expected the English Premier League giants will make an official approach to speak to Postecoglou about the vacant managerial position after the Hampden showpiece this weekend, but Celtic could yet offer him a new deal on better terms.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou takes training ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Inverness. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Scottish champions are guaranteed Champions League football next season, but the lure of managing in one of the biggest leagues in world football and taking charge of a side needing leadership could prove an exciting proposition. The future of talisman Harry Kane, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract, also remains unresolved.

The Telegraph claim Postecoglou tops a three-man shortlist along with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, who has already held talks with Spurs and Fulham’s Marco Silva.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou said: “Someone else was favourite again last week. It doesn’t register. I get why people like to speculate on these things and we have worked really hard to get into this position. For me, to let myself wander to anything other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday is not who I am.

“You make it sound like it is the first time it has happened to me. We’ve done this dance a few times this year. The players are well aware of where my thoughts lie.”