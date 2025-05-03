Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Celtic manager is the centre of a task handed to Dermot Desmond, Peter Lawwell and Michael Nicholson

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic legend John Hartson reckons Dermot Desmond and the rest of the club powerbrokers must come together to hand Brendan Rodgers a blockbuster deal.

The Hoops are on top of the Premiership mountain again after hammering Dundee United last Saturday. They have four league games left before focusing on a Treble against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk has now turned to boss Rodgers’ contract, which expires at the end of next season. Hartson says the club are not going to get anyone better, with major shareholder Desmond, chairman Peter Lawwell and CEO Michael Nicholson tasked with moving heaven and earth to keep the gaffer.

Dermot Desmond told to hand Brendan Rodgers a major Celtic contract extension

Hartson told Go Radio: “You know, why would you go and look for somebody else? He signed a three year contract and I listened to his comments at the weekend there. He's 200% here next season. I absolutely believe that. And then the fact is, Dermot Desmond, Peter Lawwell, Michael Nicholson, who's a nice guy. They've all got to get Brendan around the table and obviously come to an agreement, you know, what can they offer him?

“And Brendan's obviously got to agree with them, those types of things, for him to stay on. But, you know, certainly in my take on this is, Brendan signed three years and it's his prerogative. If he stays for three years, then it's up to him then, because he's said that he'll stay for three years. He has done, he's shown that, he will do, he's shown that loyalty, and I believe then, it's going to be totally up to him. If he goes, it's his prerogative.

“But Celtic have to do absolutely everything in their power, in their will, to keep this outstanding manager who's done, even in the last period when he was here, he was so, so successful, you know, and he's come back. I think he appreciates Celtic as a football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not that he didn't appreciate before, he's a Celtic supporter, brought up in a Celtic area, you know, blah, blah, blah, the love for the club. And this time around, I think he's almost enjoyed it more because he's back and he's showing that loyalty. And he's certainly here for next season, but as I said, for him to stay, I think Celtic have almost got to offer him the earth.”

What Brendan Rodgers said about Celtic future

Speaking on his future recently. Rodgers said: “I was just asked the question, but for any avoidance of doubt, because I was surprised when I got asked the question. I think if you were sat in my press conference here on the very first day I arrived, I promised unless I was removed I’d be here for three years, minimum. So nothing changes.”

Rodgers then went onto Sky Sports at the weekend after beating Dundee United to further state he would be ‘200%’ at Celtic next season. Next up for the Hoops is an Old Firm clash, the final one of the season, against Rangers.