Celtic coasted ahead of Rangers this season en route to the Premiership title.

One pundit suggests Celtic must anticipate one factor from Rangers next season - as Brendan Rodgers’ future is put under the spotlight.

The Hoops boss is champion again after a thumping win mathematically wrapped up a Premiership crown that was done as a contest many weeks ago. His long term prospects are now coming into view and while he has committed himself to Celtic for next campaign, he is out of contract come summer 2026.

They are looking to end this season with a Treble as a Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen awaits next month, having made Champions League progress too this campaign. Rangers meanwhile are heading for a new era amid a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises. That is the investment wing of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, who are already involved at Leeds United.

Celtic expect a Rangers challenge

For pundit Andy Walker, he reckons the champions must plan for Rangers being a stronger force and that in turn can make them greater, as Rodgers’ future is discussed. The former Scotland international told Go Radio: “I have no idea whether he's going to extend his contract. But I think when you look at the way Celtic have raised their game in Europe, I think that's a big plus for Brendan Rogers, for everyone there. I think that's what they really want. Whether he extends it beyond next season, obviously, I think we're all convinced he'll have that third year of his three-year contract.

“And I know that sometimes it can be a bit difficult. You sign a big player and they want a commitment from the club, the manager, that they're going to be together, as it were. But, you know, you can't give these guarantees because managers come and go as well as players. But I think it's important to plan for the next season.

“I think you have to anticipate that Rangers will be better. They would be stronger. That would be the sensible approach to have. If you're anyone in the Celtic camp, you have got to expect that Rangers will be better. And that is just enough to keep you focused and to stay on top.”

Staying at Celtic

Speaking on his future after the hammering of Dundee United, Rodgers told Sky Sports: “I am very hungry to win. We want to be the most successful team we can be. I will be here next year, 200%. I said 150% a few weeks ago. I have never been happier here.

“Leading into this game there was a little bit of negativity around the league and the competition, but we can only concentrate on ourselves. Our mentality has been so, so good. The competition is for everyone. When it matters, this team has produced, it’s not our fault we’re 18 points clear and scoring goals. It’s important to keep the motivation and the hunger at this stage of the season and we know what we want to achieve and what records we want to beat.”