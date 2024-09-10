The midfielder is at Sheffield Wednesday | Getty Images

Celtic are being eyed for an emotional night.

Barry Bannan insists he’d love to play Celtic in his Sheffield Wednesday testimonial match - with Aston Villa a back-up option.

The former Scotland midfielder is a diehard Hoops fan who had time in the academy as a kid before moving to Aston Villa, where he started his senior career. He’s into his 10th year with the Owls and is a modern day legend at the English Championship club, with talk of a testimonial taking flight.

His focus is currently on helping Sheffield Wednesday in their second tier endeavours south of the border. Having watched another ex-Scotland star in Liam Palmer being celebrated this year with a testimonial clash against Spanish side CD Leganes, Bannan hopes he gets to come face to face with Celtic or Aston Villa for his.

He told The Star: “I think everybody knows! If not them, then maybe I'd have one of my old teams like Aston Villa or something but I'm not bothered to be honest.

“As long as all my home fans are here and my family, if you get a good turnout and your family are here then it would be great.

This is my 10th season. I don't know how hard it was for Palms to get one, I'll be speaking to him about that! But hopefully in the long run I'll get one of these days and I'll look forward to it. Sticking around this long it's nice to have something like that at the end. I know he enjoyed it, so I'll look forward to mine if it happens.”