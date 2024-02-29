'Doing the right thing' Ex-England star urges Liverpool player to snub Celtic

Former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James has been impressed with Celtic target Caoimhin Kelleher and believes he could be a long-term solution to when Alisson eventually departs the club. He said that Kelleher is doing the 'right thing' by remaining in Merseyside for the time being.

This, of course, means that he thinks he should not join Celtic. The Bhoys are looking for a long-term solution between the sticks themselves - ex-Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart, is set to hang up his boots at the end of the 2023/24 season.

James, now aged 53, made 53 appearances for England on the international stage from 1997 to 2010. At club level, he played for teams such as West Ham United, Portsmouth and Bristol City, before retiring from professional football in 2014.

What did David James say about Caoimhin Kelleher?

In an interview with Sky Sports [via the Daily Record], James said: "I'm not sure what his career 'should be' looks like. Because if you're winning trophies, which most players when they start their journey in a football career want to do, he's qualifying in that department. He's winning trophies with Liverpool, even if he isn't the out-and-out number one goalkeeper.

"Alisson will not last forever, even if he is the best goalkeeper in the world. And if you're continually adding trophies to your collection as Kelleher is, then it's a matter of time before Alisson will move on and therefore, you should be able to settle in and be the number one.