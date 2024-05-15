Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick being tackled by Queen's Park's Cillian Sheridan

The striker formerly of Celtic is hunting a new club as a former Leeds United man is allowed to stay ahead of the transfer window.

A former Celtic striker has been released by Queen’s Park as a new deal is offered to one star formerly of Leeds United.

Cillian Sheridan has undergone an Indian summer at the Spiders, who survived the threat of relegation in this season’s Scottish Championship. After a difficult spell at Inverness where he didn’t score or assist in 10 games, he scored four times with six assists at Callum Davidson’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-travelled striker started his career at Celtic where he spent four senior years after time as an academy youngster. He has since played in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Israel and Poland alongside spells with the likes of Dundee and Kilmarnock, but his end of season form is not enough for the 35-year-old to stick around at the Glasgow-based club.

Another Celtic academy product, Grant Savoury, has been offered a new deal, as has Stuart McKinstry. The winger opted for a big move down south in 2021 with Leeds United from Motherwell but returned to the Steelmen on loan for the 22/23 campaign. He joined Queen’s Park last October.

Cammy Bruce and Louis Longridge are offered new deals while Callum Haspell, Jaques Heraghty, Patrick Jarrett and Thomas Robson are released alongside Sheridan. Celtic’s Mackenzie Carse and Ben McPherson, Cardiff City’s James Crole and St Johnstone’s Jack Wills return to parent clubs after loan moves.

A club message reads: “Queen’s Park would like to thank their playing squad for their efforts throughout Season 2023/ 24. It was a roller-coaster at times but ended on a positive note with the win over Airdrieonians on May 3!