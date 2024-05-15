Celtic icon Chris Sutton has trolled former Rangers striker Kris Boyd live on air

The Sky Sports pundits couldn’t resist having a pop at each other over the number of trophies Celtic and Rangers have won.

Chris Sutton has trolled fellow pundit Kris Boyd by declaring 'give it a year' before Celtic overtake Rangers as Scotland's most successful club.

The Hoops idol couldn't resist taking a cheeky dig at the Light Blues hero live on air ahead of Tuesday’s Premiership clash between the Gers and Dundee at Ibrox.

The panel were discussing several matters including Rangers current injury crisis, their recent form under Philippe Clement approaching the summer transfer window and how their squad could look ahead of next season, just a few days on from Saturday’s 2-1 Old Firm defeat at the hands of Brendan Rodgers’ soon-to-be crowned champions.

And Sutton took the chance to aim a pop at Boyd before kick-off in reference to the amount of league titles won by either club as Celtic close in on Rangers’ tally. The Hoops are on the cusp of clinching their 54th top-flight crown - just one behind Rangers - and can seal the deal when they venture down the M77 to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park this evening, needing just one more point to notch three-in-a-row.

The gap between each side’s trophy count has narrowed in recent years with Rangers on 117 and Celtic now two behind as they prepare to add to their silverware haul. That will place added emphasis on the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park in 10 days, with both teams bidding for a domestic double.

Celtic know they could draw level with their Glasgow rivals based on the amount of trophies won by retaining the Scottish Cup on May 25th and it seems Sutton is confident it’s only a matter of time before they emulate the Gers total.

Boyd admitted on Sky Sports: “This club (Rangers) is built on winning league championships.” Sutton was quick to respond as he shrugged off the claim, stating: “Not in recent times.”