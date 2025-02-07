The legendary Celtic captain scored a rare Old Firm goal against Rangers back 2011 and his iconic celebration is still remembered to this day

Celtic hero Scott Brown has jokingly admitted that his yellow card for celebrating in the face of bitter Rangers rival El Hadji Diouf was the worst of his career.

The legendary Hoops skipper curled home a stunning equaliser against the Light Blues at Ibrox back in February 2011 before throwing his hands outstretched as he faced up to Gers’ loanee Diouf in a celebration that has became one of Scottish football’s most iconic moments.

Brown and former Liverpool star Diouf has been embroiled in heated Old Firm battles in the middle of the park. Now manager of Championship side, Ayr United, the 39-year-old labelled the caution he received as the worst he collected during his trophy-laden Celtic career.

Brown’s goal came in a thrilling and bad-tempered 2-2 Scottish Cup draw where both sides finished the match with 10 men, with Celtic keeper Fraser Forster and Rangers frontman Steven Naismith both shown red cards. Celtic went on to win the replay 1-0 against nine-man Rangers, but Diouf ultimately had the last laugh that season after helping Walter SMith’s side win the SPL title by a single point.

Brown was in conversation with James McFadden on BBC Sport Scotland ahead of Ayr’s Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Hibs at Somerset Park tonight.

Faddy opened by saying: “In the 2-2 (Old Firm) game you actually scored with your left foot...” Brown jokingly replied: “Greegsy, tell him not to dive for those ones. See when I hit the target with my wand.”

McFadden responded: “I actually just can’t believe you were shooting,” to which Brown said: “I couldn’t believe it either! I don’t know what I was doing that far up the park at that time, but it was even worse when Mark Wilson was further up the park than me.”

McFadden commented: “And then your iconic celebration...” Brown stated: “Ah to be fair, it couldn’t have happened to a better person. It’s the worst booking of my life actually, getting booked for standing and putting my arms out. That’s poor, that.”

“You’d take it though, wouldn’t you,” McFadden questioned. Brown added: “Yeah, but you end up playing the last 10, 15 minutes on a tightrope again, especially at Ibrox as well. So it’s always hard that, but hey, we got the goal.”

McFadden probed: “I’m sure you’ve done that before?” Brown rounded off by saying: “For 90 minutes usually. Set the tone early doors, Faddy.”

