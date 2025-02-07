Celtic hero labelled as 'outstanding' as Rangers failed transfer move comes to light

Celtic and Rangers are both in Scottish Cup action this weekend

Celtic beat Dundee 6-0 on Wednesday night. They are now 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table as they eye another title.

The Hoops are back in action this weekend as they look to keep their momentum going. They lock horns with Raith Rovers at Celtic Park in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

As for Rangers, they are also in cup action against Queen’s Park at Ibrox. Philippe Clement’s side beat Dundee 4-0 last time out.

Jota hails ‘outstanding’ Daizen Maeda

Returning Celtic hero Jota has labelled teammate Daizen Maeda as ‘outstanding’ after their big win over Dundee. The winger said: “Credit to him (Maeda) because he has been outstanding this season. It was fantastic tonight. It was a feeling I’ve been looking for for a long time. I missed it so much and there was no better way to come back than with a victory and a big amount of goals to celebrate with the fans.

“I think, having been here in the past, I know my team-mates and I know the movements that Daizen and my other team-mates are going to make. So it’s just a question of being in the right place at the right moment and delivering.”

Maeda, 27, got on the scoresheet for the Hoops twice against Dundee. He has scored 18 goals already this season, eight of which have come in the league.

He joined the Hoops back in 2021 on an initial loan deal before his switch was later made permanent. The Japan international has since been a key player under first Ange Postecoglou and now Brendan Rodgers and he is now forming a new partnership along with Jota.

Rangers failed in Omari Forson pursuit

According to Matteo Moretto, Rangers failed in their attempts to sign Omari Forson before the end of the January transfer window. The 20-year-old plays for Monza in Serie A following his move to Italy last summer.

He has struggled to make an impact though and his long-term future is up in the air. The attacker isn’t a regular starter for his current club and is under contract for another three years.

Forson, 20, played at both West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur at academy level before Manchester United snapped him up in 2019. He then went on to play for the Red Devils’ first-team on seven occasions before heading out the exit door.

After breaking into the senior set-up at Old Trafford, he said: “I’ve learned so much – good habits on and off the pitch – and I’ve really enjoyed my time since the start of pre-season. There’s a lot to learn – you’ve got to keep learning. The learning never stops, especially because I’m young.”

Rangers could have seen him as someone to bolster their attacking ranks and wanted to hand him a late escape route from Monza. However, nothing materialised in the end and they are stuck with what they have got now until the summer unless they choose to delve into the free agent market.