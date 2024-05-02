Celtic's Adam Idah celebrates with Anthony Ralston after scoring a 90th minute penalty to seal a 2-1 win over Hibs.

Norwich City have told Celtic to cough up at least £5m if they want to sign Adam Idah on a permanent deal this summer.

The striker signed on a loan deal until the end of the season in January’s transfer window, with no option to buy included. That leaves his future up in the air and the dominoes are starting to fall into place for a summer move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canaries chiefs are claimed to believe they can secure such a fee for Idah, according to the Scottish Sun, with the striker chipping in with important goals for Celtic against Hibs, Motherwell and Rangers in pursuit of title glory. But it could depend on interest levels, with Hellas Verona interested in January while Championship suitors are likely.

It’s claimed they are also pressing ahead with alternative striker plans, which could strengthen Celtic’s case. It is suggested that Jamal Lowe is of interest to Norwich this summer and could be used to bolster their forward line.

Speaking about his future last month, Idah conceded that all talk of what comes next has been parked until the end of the season. He said: “I honestly haven’t looked into what I am going to do.

“My main focus has been on finishing the season and winning as many games as possible. That’s the main target for me and the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I honestly haven’t looked into what I am going to do. My main focus has been on finishing the season and winning as many games as possible. That’s the main target for me and the team.”