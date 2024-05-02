English club tell Celtic to cough up over big summer transfer target as Hoops dominoes fall into place
Norwich City have told Celtic to cough up at least £5m if they want to sign Adam Idah on a permanent deal this summer.
The striker signed on a loan deal until the end of the season in January’s transfer window, with no option to buy included. That leaves his future up in the air and the dominoes are starting to fall into place for a summer move.
Canaries chiefs are claimed to believe they can secure such a fee for Idah, according to the Scottish Sun, with the striker chipping in with important goals for Celtic against Hibs, Motherwell and Rangers in pursuit of title glory. But it could depend on interest levels, with Hellas Verona interested in January while Championship suitors are likely.
It’s claimed they are also pressing ahead with alternative striker plans, which could strengthen Celtic’s case. It is suggested that Jamal Lowe is of interest to Norwich this summer and could be used to bolster their forward line.
Speaking about his future last month, Idah conceded that all talk of what comes next has been parked until the end of the season. He said: “I honestly haven’t looked into what I am going to do.
“My main focus has been on finishing the season and winning as many games as possible. That’s the main target for me and the team.
Boss Brendan Rodgers previously said of Idah: “Adam thrives on the pressure here and has a hunger to improve. So we’ll assess that at the end of the season. It’s not all in our hands.”
