Celtic face a battle to retain the services of one of their standout performers

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has identified Celtic superstar Daizen Maeda as one of his team’s priority transfer targets this summer.

The Yellow Canaries will finish the season in second position and are 11 points behind arch-rivals Galatasaray heading into the final game of the season, with the title already being secured for Okan Buruk’s side.

The serial-winning Portuguese boss is determined to bolster his group in the months to come as he prepares for his second full season in the dugout after failing to secure any form of silverware in his debut season. Maeda is a player that has proven he knows where the net is after an incredible campaign which saw him score 33 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions while also contributing an impressive 12 assists.

Fenerbahce hope to meet with Celtic officials this week

He was imperative in the team’s title defence and League Cup victory while also making an impression in the Champions League by finding the net against Slovan Bratislava, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge and Bayern Munich. The Japanese international is seen as a player that could be imperative in helping the Istanbul-based outfit reach the Champions League proper this season as they, like Celtic, prepare to compete in a play-off fixture to reach the competition.

FotoMac claims Fenerbahce chiefs are expected to jet in to Glasgow to meet with Celtic and present their proposal. It’s suspected a figure of around 10 million euro (£8.4m) will be put forward to the Hoops before they weigh up whether to accept or ask for more funds. The outlet understands Fenerbahce are the leading contenders to sign one of Celtic’s prized assets this summer but suspects a number of clubs from England’s top division could be keeping a close eye on proceedings as they consider joining the bidding war.

West Ham, Leeds United, Fulham and Brentford are thought to be just four of the teams interested in making a proposal to Celtic based on reports from CaughtOffside.

Brendan Rodgers hints at potential Celtic exits

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has committed his future to the club for next season as he approaches the final year of his contract at Parkhead. The former Liverpool boss is expected to hold talks with Celtic’s hierarchy over the summer ahead of a possible extension but claims no discussions have taken place as of yet.

He’s hoping to spend big on reinforcements to fend off any competition from Rangers next term while also helping the club to improve on last season’s steady European campaign. He did, however, admit that while he’ll enter pre-season with plenty of energy and positivity, that it’s almost inevitable that at least one star name will depart in the summer.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “Having now come through the first spell to the second spell, I know 100 percent you can lose some of your best players, but they can always be replaced like the manager can be replaced. So Celtic’s in a great moment as a football club both on and off the pitch and my vision is to keep driving the club forward.”

