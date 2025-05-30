Brendan Rodgers has opened up about his Celtic future as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract with the club

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he’s yet to discuss the long-term future of the football club with owner Dermot Desmond but says he expects talks between the two to take centre stage in the near future.

Rodgers is currently in his second spell as Celtic boss and has very much picked up where he left off by winning four trophies in his first two seasons back in Glasgow, including two league titles, one Scottish Cup at the end of last season and a League Cup triumph over Rangers earlier in the campaign. He’s also driven up standards in Europe for the Parkhead outfit with three victories, three draws and two defeats in the initial league-phase before falling short in a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to German heavyweights Bayern Munich in an epic clash between Rodgers and Vincent Kompany’s side.

The Northern Irishman is contracted until the end of next season, with his existing deal running until the summer of 2026. There has been some speculation about the former Leicester City boss potentially moving onto pastures new in the future after a hugely successful campaign, but Rodgers is adamant that he’ll remain in the dugout next season at the very least.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports that he wants to ensure the stability of the club is intact heading into pre-season and has promised Hoops supporters that he’s fully committed to the challenge of managing the team next season.

“I made my promise to be here, to ensure that people felt the stability that I would be. Of course there’s some noise at the end of this season, so I just want to make sure that there’s no distractions there,” said Rodgers.

Earlier in the campaign, Rodgers told Celtic icon Chris Sutton that he’s 200 percent sure he’ll be at the club next season and says he and the staff will arrive into the summer with real optimism and positivity.

Rodgers added: “Having now come through the first spell to the second spell, I know 100 percent you can lose some of your best players, but they can always be replaced like the manager can be replaced. So Celtic’s in a great moment as a football club both on and off the pitch and my vision is to keep driving the club forward.”

Can Celtic defend the title next season?

Celtic enter pre-season as the clear favourites to win the league title once again after finishing 17 points clear of nearest rivals Rangers. The Hoops picked up 29 wins, five draws and were beaten just four times over the course of the campaign, scoring a league-high 112 goals in the process and conceding just 26.

Celtic fans will be hopeful that the club keep hold of the main core of their squad that got them there but have been warned about the dangers of losing stars by Brendan Rodgers, meaning recruitment will be paramount in the summer. The Parkhead outfit are also likely to face better competition from Rangers in the upcoming season, following the Gers high-profile takeover from the 49ers Group.

Keeping Rodgers at the club on a long-term basis would put to bed any speculation surrounding his future and could make Celtic a more attractive proposition for potential signings based on the Northern Irishmen's incredible record in the division.