A roundup of the latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Celtic and Rangers are working on bolstering their squads this summer as they both prepare for exciting 2025/26 seasons. The Hoops will be defending their Scottish Premiership title once again, while Russell Martin will be hoping to make a splash in his first season in charge of the Light Blues.

As the two Glasgow rivals continue to navigate their way through this busy transfer window, we’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines on the rumour mill. Including Celtic’s pursuit of a new defender, but with rival interest up against them from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton want to beat Celtic to defender target

Premier League outfit Everton have been linked with Celtic target Veljko Milosavljević from Red Star Belgrade and are reportedly pushing to beat the Hoops to his signature.

According to reports in Serbia, the 18-year-old rising star ‘has the potential’ to play in England’s top flight and the Toffees are considering a swoop for him this summer. The report claims David Moyes and co aren’t in a rush to get a deal over the line for Milosavljević, but they ‘want to be faster than Celtic’ in this race.

The Hoops have reportedly already tabled an offer of €6 million (£5m) plus add-ons in attempt to sign Milosavljević but Red Star ‘flatly rejected’ their bid. Brendan Rodgers’ side will need to come back with an improved offer if they want to snub Everton’s chances of beating them to the punch.

Rangers ‘approached’ over loan deal forward

Rangers have been ‘approached’ over a potential deal for winger Ross McCausland. So far, the Light Blues have seen four players leave the club but all through free transfers following the expiration of their contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers could now sanction some further departures and McCausland is on the radar of Cypriot club Aris Limassol. According to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, the side have put the feelers out over a potential loan move. They aren’t the only ones showing interest in winger’s signature, though, with other clubs in Europe and even an MLS side now in the picture.

“Aris Limassol have approached Rangers over a loan deal for Ross McCausland. The 22-year-old winger has two years left on his contract. Basel, OH Leuven and FC Cincinnati have expressed an interest in McCausland this summer,” Joseph wrote in a recent transfer update.

McCausland showcased his versatility last season by playing on both the left and right wing for Rangers. He made sporadic appearances in all competitions for the club, contributing three goals across the Scottish League Cup, Scottish FA Cup and the Europa League.