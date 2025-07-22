A former Kilmarnock star has revealed the words of wisdom he received from recently departed Ibrox playmaker Ianis Hagi

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Armstrong has revealed how former Rangers star Ianis Hagi sold him on a move to Romanian football after making his debut for Dinamo Bucharest last week.

The former Kilmarnock winger, who was attracting plenty of transfer interest after being allowed to run down his contract at Rugby Park, made his first start for his new club after completing a shock switch from Ayrshire to the Romanian capital last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw against Csikszeredza, the 27-year-old ex-Wolves youth player admits he reached out to former Premiership rival Hagi - currently a free agent after leaving Ibrox earlier this summer - about what to expect from the SuperLiga .

“I would say the football here is more intense than in Scotland and it’s maybe more technical,” Armstrong confessed. “The game is also more aggressive. But it’s something I will adapt to.

“I like learning new things and a new style of play. I’m looking to get better every day, that’s my plan.

“Ianis Hagi is a very good player and has become a good friend too. Before I came here, I asked Ianis what he thought of Dinamo and the city of Bucharest. I just wanted some advice because it was a big move for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He spoke so well about Bucharest, about Dinamo, about the league. I’m trying to learn Romanian and my colleagues are also teaching me a few words. As the days go by, I’ll try again to learn.

“It’s something new for me, but it’s good that many people speak English, so I’m happy about that.”

Hagi, meanwhile, is still hunting for a new club of his own after initial interest from clubs in Germany and Italy cooled. He was recently targeted by Polish side Legia Warsaw and clubs in the Middle East, but a move has yet to materialise.

It comes after his legendary father Gheorghe - formerly of Barcelona and Real Madrid - categorically ruled out any chance of his son making a surprise return to Rangers.