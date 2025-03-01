Everton and Leeds United have been named as two possible destinations for the Celtic star.

English duo Everton and Leeds United have been named as two teams interested in a Celtic star by a pundit.

The Hoops have been able to call upon many top-peforming players this term, one of which has been Nicolas Kuhn. He netted away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League but his performances even outside that have been exemplary, after taking time to adapt following a move from Rapid Vienna in 2024.

Kuhn has 18 goals with 12 assists this campaign and that has resulted in inevatible links elsewhere. Everton looked to have secured Premier League security under David Moyes while Daniel Farke’s Leeds United are pushing for promotion back to England’s top table.

Former Three Lions star turned pundit Carlton Palmer has been impressed by what he has seen of the winger in action at Celtic. The former Leeds United man names his ex-club and Everton amongst the suitors for a player who the Hoops will sell for bi bucks, in his opinion.

He told Football League World: “Leeds United are amongst several clubs - including the likes of Crystal Palace, Brentford and Everton - who are looking at Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn.

“Although the standard isn’t particularly great in the Scottish Premier League, Celtic have shown their quality in the Champions League, and especially Kuhn, who has been outstanding. It will be interesting to see whether they can pull this one off.

“He has 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this term, and I can’t imagine Brendan Rodgers and Celtic want to lose the player, but he is being chased by a whole host of clubs.

“Moving down here, he would get game time at Leeds United. Celtic paid around £3 million to bring him to Scotland, and I would think it would take a huge fee for any club to get him out of Celtic.”