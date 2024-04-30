Every PFA Scotland POTY winner since 1991 as Celtic and Rangers stars look to continue Glasgow dominance

Here are all the winners of the Scotland PFA POTY award since 1991.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 30th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 19:23 BST

Celtic and Rangers are the two biggest clubs in Scotland, both historically and contemporarily - as such, it is no surprise that the Glaswegian giants have dominated the Scotland PFA Player of the Year awards since its inception. We’ll be looking at stars such as Henrik Larsson, Paul Gascoigne and Kyogo Furuhashi in this piece.

Since 1991, only one player outside of Celtic and Rangers has picked up the prestigious award. Read on to find out who it is, who he played for at the time and to find out how many Gers and Celts stars have picked up the POTY prize.

1. 2021/22 - Callum McGregor

2. 2020/21 - James Tavernier

3. 2018/19 - James Forrest

4. 2017/18 - Scott Brown

