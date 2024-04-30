Celtic and Rangers are the two biggest clubs in Scotland, both historically and contemporarily - as such, it is no surprise that the Glaswegian giants have dominated the Scotland PFA Player of the Year awards since its inception. We’ll be looking at stars such as Henrik Larsson, Paul Gascoigne and Kyogo Furuhashi in this piece.

Since 1991, only one player outside of Celtic and Rangers has picked up the prestigious award. Read on to find out who it is, who he played for at the time and to find out how many Gers and Celts stars have picked up the POTY prize.