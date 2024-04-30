Rangers 'readying move' for in-demand midfielder as Celtic make bold transfer call on ex Chelsea man
The final chapter of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is about to be written, with the title race heating up - how are Celtic and Rangers shaping up as we edge closer to the finishing line?
Rangers and Coventry City are both chasing a highly rated Dutch starlet, as Celtic have turned down a veteran goalkeeper in their quest to find a replacement for Joe Hart. But who is it?
Rangers and Coventry City chasing Raphael Rodrigues
According to Football Insider, Rangers and Coventry are both interested in a move for Dutch-Australian starboy Raphael Rodrigues, who is currently making waves in the A-League for Macarthur FC.
So far this season, Rodrigues has scored four goals in Australia’s top division, alongside a pair of assists. A talented attacking player who is capable of playing anywhere across the front line, he would likely be an excellent addition to the Light Blues’ squad. Aged just 20, his best years are still well ahead of him.
Celtic reject Asmir Begovic as Joe Hart
Veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart is due to leave Celtic at the end of the 2023/24 season, as he is calling a close to his professional playing career. As such, the Hoops have been searching fastidiously for a replacement - however, a recent report from Football Insider suggests that they will not be taking a punt on Asmir Begovic.
Begovic’s contract at Queens Park Rangers is due to expire in the summer. Celtic had been linked with a move for the Bosnian previously - however, his age is believed to be an issue. The Celts want a ‘keeper who can play between the sticks for years to come - at 36, Begovic is well beyond his prime years. As such, their search for a new number one in the summer transfer window goes on.