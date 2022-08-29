The Hoops raced into a 4-0 lead at the interval before rubbing further salt into the wounds for Jack Ross’ beleaguered side.

Celtic fans have been reacting to a sensational performance from their team during Sunday’s nine-goal demolition of Dundee United.

The Hoops set a new record for the biggest away in the Scottish Premiership after a remarkable 9-0 rout at Tannadice, with Ange Postecoglou’s side in scintillating form.

Hat-trick’s for Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada, plus further goals from Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt piled on the misery for dismal United, who have now conceded 24 goals in their last four matches.

Celtic winger Jota celebrates making it 4-0 during the rout over Dundee United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

It capped another impressive week for Celtic, who discovered their Champions League group stage opponents last Thursday.

The result eclipsed the previous record held by the Parkhead club (8-1 win over Dunfermline in 2006) for the biggest away win since the formation of the top-flight of Scottish football.

Fans have been reacting to their side’s dominant display, with some supporters disappointed they didn’t manage to hit TEN.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

@hctelfih- “Disappointed by that result, should have been 10. We’ll build on it though.”

@MickRyan86 - “No competition in this league. You wouldn’t see scored like this in the Premier League...”

@greenchakra381 - “Bring on this full week. Excellent Celtic. Bursting with confidence.”

Josip Juranovic makes it 6-0 for Celtic in the 55th minute. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

@R4tser - “Sensational performance Celts. THAT was Angeball. Totally destroyed them with the passing & finishing. Kyogo MOTM, but Hatate, Jota, Abada & O’Riley all oustanding. Fantastic, well done.”

@phford40 - “That’s why we’re champions!”

@KeithRo5808- “5 games in maximum points and a goal difference of +20. Angeball is on a different level this season.”

@gordon_mcw - “Rangers fans will still comment on this about how we missed the ‘10’. Good play bhoyos.”

@clash_rocker - “What a performance! Can’t remember seeing this much team spirit, with everyone trying to lay on goals for everyone else. Absolutely fantastic.”

@Scotsma05744023 - “Geez if we are like this next week then it’s going to be absolutely amazing. Well played boys.”

Ange Postecoglou gestures to the Celtic fans at Tannadice after the 9-0 win over Dundee United. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

@geffro66 - “Ran out of superlatives. Whole team was outstanding. Even Joe Hart refusing to go off. Every player wants to play Angeball. Magical.”

@jota_17__ - “Great performance. Special shoutout to Mooy who I thought was great when he came on.”