It's been a quieter month in the January transfer window than many may have expected with both Celtic and Rangers making a lot of noise in the rumour mill ahead of the opening day.

However, with less than 24 hours to go, the Hoops have only secured one permanent deal while Rangers are yet to sign any. Several loan deals have taken place with the Ibrox side also recalling Alex Lowry away from Hearts. The starlet had been mightily impressive during his stint at Tynecastle but after suffering a recent injury, he has since been drawn back to Glasgow.

There had been rumours floating that Philippe Clement was hopeful of securing another deal this window, but as we wait to see if that materialises, here are all the moves that have taken place in the Scottish Premiership so far this window...

All moves this January transfer window

2 . Aberdeen IN: Killian Phillips (on loan) OUT: Liam Harvey, Rhys Williams (loan ended), Or Dadia (loan ended), Vicente Busijen (loan), Jayden Richardson (loan), Findlay Marshall (loan), Dylan Lobban (loan), Alfie Stewart (loan), Aaron Reid (loan), Brendan Hamilton (Loan)

3 . Celtic IN: Nicolas Kuhn OUT: Yosuke Ideguchi, Kwon Hyeok-kyo (loan), Adam Montgomery (loan), Mackenzie Carse (loan)