Celtic maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with victory over Hibernian on Saturday afternoon.

Ex-Rangers star Neil McCann and former Aberdeen defender Richard Foster both believed Celtic’s penalty against Hibs on Saturday was ‘soft’.

10-man Hibs saw Elie Youan dismissed after 24 minutes but Josh Campbell but them ahead from the penalty spot six minutes before half time.

However, Jota would level things with a penalty early in the second before Oh Hyeon-gyu struck nine minutes from time with Sead Haksabanovic sealing the win deep into stoppage time.

There was some contention over Celtic’s penalty, however, after Cameron Carter-Vickers went down under a challenge from Paul Hanlon.

“They got back into the game and I think it’s a soft penalty,” said McCann on BBC Sportscene.

“We’re going to highlight Paul Hanlon and [Cameron] Carter-Vickers and the only time he’s got any impeding on Carter-Vickers is at the very beginning but as they come round, watch Carter-Vickers hook his right arm around Paul Hanlon there and go down.

“I don’t think that’s a penalty. Steven McLean isn’t even looking at it when he blows. He’s initially looking at it then he turns away then gives it.”

Foster added: “I agree with Neil. It’s very soft. Initially, Hanlon isn’t looking at the ball and could impede him but I don’t know if the ball is in play at that moment but Neil is right, he then hooks his arm and uses that to spin off and then throws himself to the ground.

“For someone as big and strong as him, Hanlon has not thrown him to the ground, he’s thrown himself to the ground."

