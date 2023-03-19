Where Celtic and Rangers are likely to finish in the Scottish Premiership this season

Celtic took yet another step towards their 53rd title in the Scottish Premiership yesterday as they beat Hibernian 3-1, with goals from Jota, Oh Hyon-gyu and Sead Hakšabanović. The Hoops sit nine points ahead of Rangers, who are unable to catch their rivals despite a run of 10 consecutive league victories.

Meanwhile, the likes of Hearts, Aberdeen and Hibs are in battle over the third and fourth spots, while the race for the top half finish all remains fairly open. Dundee United, Ross County and Kilmarnock face a fight to stay up after disappointing seasons.

Here is where Celtic and Rangers are predicted to finish this season by FiveThirtyEight...

1 . Dundee United - 32 pts (-28 GD) Relegation: 60%

2 . Kilmarnock - 34 pts (-33 GD) Relegation: 47%

3 . Ross County - 34 pts (-22 GD) Relegation: 39%

4 . Motherwell - 42 pts (-9 GD) Relegation: 3%