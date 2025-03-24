Ange Postecoglou is under pressure to turn results around at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Former Celtic striker and Republic of Ireland icon Tony Cascarino believes Ange Postecoglou is facing the sack at Tottenham Hotspur and believes only one factor can save the 59-year-old from losing his job.

Postecoglou, who was a huge hit as Celtic boss after winning five out of a possible six domestic trophies during his two seasons at the club, is under immense pressure to turn Spurs fortunes around after a difficult second season in North London.

The former Australian national team boss joined Spurs from Celtic on the back of winning a domestic treble with the Hoops and endeared himself to the Tottenham Hotspur faithful in dream fashion by picking up 23 points from his first nine games while breaking the record for most points earned by a Premier League manager in their first nine games.

Postecoglou was named Manager of the Month for his first three months in charge of Tottenham and in doing so became the first manager in history to win the award three times in a row.

His early season form led to optimistic talk of a title charge but despite a dip in fortunes towards the end of his first season, Spurs secured a fifth place finish and a return to Europe while ultimately playing an attractive brand of football which had been missing since the days of Mauricio Pochettino.

Tony Cascarino forecasts doomsday for Ange Postecoglou

Spurs experienced a strong showing in Ange Postecoglou’s first season in the capital but are currently enduring one of their worst campaigns in recent memory. The Lillywhites are 4th in the Premier League, were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round, and having reached the EFL Cup semi-finals, were smashed 4-1 by Liverpool on aggregate.

They have almost no hope of qualifying for Europe through league position and are instead entirely reliant on their form in the Europa League which Cascarino believes is the only factor that can keep the 59-year-old in the job beyond this season.

Speaking on talkSPORT , Cascarino was asked if the only way for Postecoglou to save himself at Tottenham is to go all the way in the Europa League, ahead of facing 2022 winners Frankfurt. He replied: “It feels that way, and whether you agree it’s right or wrong, it feels that that’s going to be the ultimate outcome.

“We’ve heard rumours in midweek of a list being [compiled]; Ange will have had two seasons, and that’s a long time – this year’s been hugely disappointing, really has been.”

Ange Postecoglou is running out of time to save his Spurs job

At the start of the season, Ange Postecoglou boldly told Spurs supporters that he always wins trophies in his second season as he looked to end the club’s 17-year wait for silverware.

However, an early exit in the FA Cup and a humiliating semi-final second leg defeat to Liverpool, have left Postecoglou scrambling for a redeeming factor in what has been a miserable season despite a net spend of £145.90m across the last two transfer windows.

Postecoglou’s team have had a huge injury crisis, particularly in defence, which has marred their campaign, but others have argued that the 59-year-old should have adopted a more pragmatic approach to protect the young defenders such as Archie Gray that were deputising during Micky van de Ven and Christian Romero’s absence.

Spurs have a much cleaner bill of health heading into the final furlong of the season and will need to end the campaign with form more reminiscent of Postecoglou’s early months in the dugout if they are to win the Europa League.