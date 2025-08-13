The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news involving former players.

There is now less than three weeks before the transfer window slams shut for another year. We have already seen plenty of exciting new signings arrive at Scottish Premiership clubs, while others have moved on in recent sales, loan moves and free transfers.

There is still time left for teams to finalise deals before the window closes until January. We’ve taken a closer look at some of the latest rumours.

Ex-Celtic ace on trial with Scottish Premiership rivals

Former Celtic ace Ismaila Soro is currently training with Scottish Premiership opponents Falkirk. According to Record Sport, manager John McGlynn has handed the 27-year-old a trial at the club, following their return to Scotland’s top flight for the first time since 2010.

The Bairns secured their ticket back to the top bracket after lifting the Championship trophy last season. McGlynn guided his side to back-to-back titles and promotions, having completed an invincible run in League 1 the season prior.

Falkirk are now looking to put their best foot forward and see out a strong first season back in the Scottish Premiership. Soro is currently on trial with the Bairns as he considers the next move in his career.

The midfielder is a free agent, having left Israeli club Beitar Jerusalem earlier this summer. Soro joined the side from Cetic in 2023 and is now back on Scottish soil for just the second time in his career.

Celtic signed Soro from another Israeli club in Bnei Yehuda. Prior to that, he represented FC Gomel in Belarus and former Moldovan club FC Saksan. During his time at Parkhead, Soro made 43 appearances and was part of the squad that won the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title.

Former Rangers man linked with £3.5m move

Ross McCrorie has been linked with a move to Italy as Udinese are weighing up a move this summer.

According to Herald Sport, the Serie A side are ‘poised’ to make a move for the former Rangers ace, who is currently plying his trade in the EFL with Bristol City. Udinese are exploring another Scottish signing, having already brought in Lennon Miller from Motherwell this summer.

I Bianconeri have been ‘tracking’ McCrorie this summer as the manager looks to strengthen his defensive options. The report claims that a £3.5 million fee will be requited to convince Bristol City to see the 27-year-old this window, with just weeks left before the deadline.

The Robins’ Championship rivals Norwich City have also registered their interest in McCrorie, while clubs in the MLS are keeping tabs on the situation as well.

Signing McCrorie may be a tough deal to finalise, though. The versatile full-back is a key player for City and after being beaten in last season’s Championship play-offs, the team will be pushing for more of the same this campaign.

McCrorie left Rangers in 2021 to join Aberdeen, following four separate loan moves away from Ibrox. He signed for Bristol City two years later.

