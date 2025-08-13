He has antagnonised the Celtic supporters before - but the former Rangers star is still being handed Parkhead backing.

Debate has sparked on the airwaves over whether former Rangers star Vaclav Cerny could return to Scotland - with CELTIC.

The Czech winger shone at Ibrox on loan from Wolfsburg last summer, and according to Billy Dodds who was on the interim coaching staff for the second half of season 24/25, was open to remaining in Glasgow. Rangers have since signed Djeidi Gassama and Oliver Antman on the flanks but Celtic are in need of depth out wide with Jota out long term alongside Nicolas Kuhn’s move to Como.

That has ignited suggestions on Go Radio that Cerny could create the ultimate U turn by swapping colours in Glasgow. He enraged sections of the Celtic support by squirting the contents of a water bottle at home fans in a 3-2 Rangers win at Parkhead last season when running up the touchline in the aftermath of Hamza Igamane’s late winner, but that hasn’t put a stop on debate.

Vaclav Cerny to Celtic tip

Host Paul Cooney kicked off the chat with: “We're speaking to a few people asking about Vaclav Cerny , who the Rangers fans like. There were suggestions that Celtic should go for him, but I don't think that was going to happen, was it, after the water bottle?”

Dodds responded: “I don't think it was the fan probably next to the dugouts that was asking Celtic to sign him! I loved him. Quality, the explosive burst, and then he had the skill set as well. Some of the goals he scored were breathtaking. He was a top player for Rangers and he'll be badly missed. They've got Gassama and Antman. That's made the Rangers fans a little bit more happier but I still don't think they are of the quality of Vash, he was a top player.

“I think he might have stayed at Rangers, you know. I think he wanted to. I think the way he spoke to us anyway, he wanted to settle. He did mention that to me. He said, ‘I've done this moving about on loan here, there, everywhere.’ He said he wanted to settle somewhere and I thought he was off to Turkey, but it looks if he's going to stay with Wolfsburg.

Why Vaclav Cerny would work at Celtic

“I loved working with him because he just excited me. Just his football brain as well and he had the pace. You get players like that, who have got that cultured but explosive style, you just loved watching them in training. Went past people as if they weren't there.”

Celtic hero Peter Grant is ready to leave the past in the past, as he thinks the winger who netted 18 times with nine assists would handle such a move. Grant said: “I really liked him and the one thing he showed, he showed he had d bottle. He could play in front of the Rangers fans. When it wasn't going well, he would take the ball. I know he gave them a bit at times and listen, I've no doubt Celtic supporters would have bought in to him if he had came to Celtic Park.

“Things happen. You know what you do with supporters when you are playing for the opposition, you wind them up, you'll try anything. There is absolutely no doubt. That's part of the game. There's too much of it went out it. You know, you are not talking somebody throwing something, hitting somebody with something. You know, a bit of fun or whatever it is. But he could play.”