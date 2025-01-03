Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish League One side are expected to lose their current boss Michael Tidser to Dunfermline in the coming days

Former Celtic and Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew is being lined up for talks with SPFL League One side Kelty Hearts to become their next permanent boss.

The Fifers are expected to lose current player/manager Michael Tidser to Championship big guns Dunfermline, with the Pars having already agreed a deal to take their prime target and his assistant Kevin MacDonald to East End Park.

However, one major hurdle is yet to be cleared with the two clubs still trying to thrash out a five figure compensation fee. But it’s thought that Kelty are braced for the departure of their management team and have been identifying potential replacements in recent days.

Charlie Mulgrew

According to the Daily Record, Mulgrew - a five-time league title winner during his second spell with the Hoops - features highly on a list of candidates.

The 38-year-old has been particularly vocal about his desire to step into management in recent seasons since hanging up his boots and is currently combing his role as a youth coach (U/18s) at Hamilton Accies with some punditry work for the likes of Premier Sports and Sky Sports.

Capped 44 times for his country, Mulgrew enjoyed a 25-year playing career, turning out for the likes of Dundee United, Wolves Aberdeen and Blackburn Rovers. Last year, he came out of retirement briefly to sign for Doncaster City in England’s 11th tier, but the move was rather short-lived.

Kelty currently sit third in League One, five points behind leaders Arbroath and are known for having a track record of employing young aspiring managers in Scotland. They previously handed Tam Courts his first senior post from 2013 to 2018, helping them climb from the junior ranks to the Lowland League.

Courts was succeeded by Rangers legend Barry Ferguson at New Central Park before ex-Gers and Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson was later handed the reins where he achieved promotion to League One. Tidser, 34, was named player/boss in May last year, guiding the club to a respectable sixth placed finish.