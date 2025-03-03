The former Aston Villa and Celtic star has been binned by Wigan Athletic with a talkSPORT pair reacting with anger.

A former Aston Villa and Celtic star’s sacking in the English League One has sparked rage a broadcaster - with one pundit stunned by the news.

On his morning breakfast show via talkSPORT, Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist were chewing over the sacking of Shaun Maloney by Wigan Athletic. The former Belgian coach became Latics boss in 2023 after an ill-fated run at Hibs and inherited a club mired in financial difficult, suffering relegation and a points deduction.

He kept them up last season but he has now been binned by the club he won the FA Cup at after losing 2-1 to Reading on Saturday. It leaves Wigan six points above the League One relegation places and Stelling has been left apoplectic about the decision.

Stelling goes tonto

Stelling said: “I tell you what, first of all, the Shaun Maloney sacking is ludicrous. Absoltuley ludicrous. He has stayed there, been very loyal to the club when their were issues with payment under a previous ownership. I know it’s an unpopular decision with the fans, they are 15th, miles off relegation, most of the players are young and in their early 20s. He’s a popular figure and I don’t get it at all.”

Pundit Ally McCoist was in the same camp. He said: “I was coming back up and I was reading all about it. There was not anybody from Wigan supporters thought it was a good idea. They were all backing Shaun to the hilt.”

Celtic and Aston Villa stays

Maloney started his career at Celtic and had two spells at the club, winning titles in Hoops. His spells in Glasgow were sandwiched between a period of time at Aston Villa working under former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill, going on to feature for Scotland, Wigan and Chicago Fire during his playing career.

A Wigan statement read: “Wigan Athletic can confirm that Shaun Maloney has departed his role as Wigan Athletic Manager with immediate effect. Shaun was appointed Wigan Athletic Manager in January 2023 during what would be an extremely turbulent period in the Club’s history. Whilst he could not prevent the Club’s relegation from the EFL Championship, Shaun ensured that the Club returned to the third tier with fighting spirit.

“Furthermore, through a change of ownership in the summer of 2023, Shaun stuck by the Club and helped us overcome an eight-point deduction and a squad overhaul to retain our 2023/24 League One status comfortably with matches to spare. During his tenure, Shaun and his young team have provided the Club and its supporters with some proud moments, including an Emirates FA Cup Third Round tie with Manchester United, as well as three memorable victories over rivals Bolton Wanderers, just to name a few.

“Shaun has also helped develop a number of our young players, some of whom have moved on to further their careers to the mutual benefit of the Football Club. However, it cannot be overlooked that the current League One campaign has clearly not progressed as anticipated. Home results and performances, in particular, have been disappointing and below the standard at which our supporters expect. For this reason, the Board felt that it was time for a change. The timing of such change will allow the club the necessary time to appoint a successor and enable the Club to look forward to the future.

“As a Board of Directors, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Shaun and Max for their service, efforts and dedication to the Club. We hope that in the years to come Shaun’s time as Manager is remembered fondly by supporters, as is his time as a player for the Club. Shaun and Max will always be welcomed back to Wigan Athletic Football Club and the Brick Community Stadium.”