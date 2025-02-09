The former Celtic boss has been coming under fire at Tottenham.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has job security at Tottenham if he achieves one thing against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Australian has been coming under fire at Spurs amid a calamitous Premier League season, and being routed out the Carabao Cup by Liverpool midweek eliminated one chance at silverware. They face Villa in the FA Cup with Tottenham fans desperate for some cup success.

Talk of the sack has been rife in recent weeks and Celtic fans have kept up to date with Postecoglou’s progress at Spurs since swapping Glasgow for North London in 2023. Now the Sun state Postecoglou “looks set to avoid the sack even if Tottenham crash out of the FA Cup.”

There’s only one circumstance where this doesn’t happen, the report adding “Only a crushing defeat at Aston Villa would put pressure on chairman Daniel Levy to wield the axe.” Speaking after the Liverpool loss ahead of this match, the former Celtic manager said: “It was a disappointing night for us, a disappointing night for the club.

“Disappointing night in terms of the opportunity we had. I said after the game we didn't really perform to the levels we needed to. Liverpool were too good for us. I'll give them the feedback, gave them feedback after the game. I don't need to give them too much feedback, we're all disappointed with the way things went.

“I have a great deal of belief in this group of players, and what they're going through, and how they're dealing with it. They were disappointed. We're all disappointed. But we'll learn from it. And we'll move on.

“I don't know which people I'm meant to be proving wrong. It's irrelevant to me what other people's opinions are. People are on the TV and the radio and in the newspapers to give opinions and I respect that. They're allowed to do that but I don’t have any obligation to listen to any of it.

“To get fuelled by the comments of people I’ve never even met, I don’t know how you live your life, but I certainly don't live my life that way. That's with all respect that they're there to give an opinion. It's not like I want to be successful here so I can go to these people and say to them 'oh, look, you were wrong'. I don't even know them. Why would I care where they think we're at?

“They're a million miles away from us, but they're allowed to have their opinion. We're an easy mark at the moment, and look after Thursday, there are times you've just got to take it, keep your counsel and atone for it in the way that only really matters and that is with playing the football I know we can.”