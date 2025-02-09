A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer headlines.

As the Scottish Premiership action takes a break until next weekend, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest fallout from the winter transfer window.

Both Celtic and Rangers got some key deals over the line throughout January and early February, but focus is already looking ahead to the upcoming summer window.

With plenty of rumours already doing the rounds and a lot of action predicted for the end of the season, let’s dive into some of the latest rumours and reports for the two Glasgow giants.

Rangers stand firm on asking price for defender as ‘talks continue’

The future of Rıdvan Yılmaz remains a big talking point following the hefty interest shown in him throughout the recent transfer window. A lot of speculation has surrounded the future of the defender, especially with reports that Trabzonspor had ‘been in touch’ with Rangers over a potential deal.

While nothing materialised during the winter window, Yılmaz remains a popular target in Turkey. Beşiktaş also became a leading candidate in the race for the 23-year-old, who were looking to pay in the region of €3 million (£2.5m) to bring Yılmaz to the club spearheaded by former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, Rangers had a price tag in mind, and the offer from the Turkish giants did not match their expectations.

However, according to a new update from Arda Özkurt, it’s now Galatasaray who seem to be in the driving seat. In a post on social media, the reporter wrote: “Galatasaray continues its talks with Rangers for Rıdvan Yılmaz. Galatasaray wants to add Rıdvan to its squad on loan. Rangers wants a transfer fee or loan and mandatory purchase option for Rıdvan Yılmaz. Rangers' expectation for Rıdvan is €6 million (£5m).”

Rangers seem to be holding firm on their asking price, as there was no agreement between the Ibrox side and Beşiktaş when a £2.5 million fee was mentioned.

Chris Sutton questions Celtic transfer tactics

While Celtic were able to bring back Jota over the winter, many have been left wondering why Kyogo Furuhashi was allowed to leave without a replacement lined up.

The sale of the Japanese star was a decision that divided a number of fans and professionals alike. Chris Sutton is one of the latest to scratch his head over the approach from Celtic, and he’s been left wondering why the club didn’t bring in a replacement, especially with Brendan Rodgers highlighting the importance of such a signing.

“It’s yet another transfer window where fans are left wondering what went wrong. Brendan Rodgers said he knew Kyogo wanted to go for months and he wanted a replacement,” Sutton wrote for his Record Sport column.

“This wasn’t like Moussa Dembele dropping a bombshell on deadline day. Celtic had plenty of time to prepare for his departure. It defies belief they allowed Kyogo to go without having a new man lined up.

“Ask yourself, why is Kieran Tierney not at the club right now? He certainly wanted to be, rather than making five minute cameos from the Arsenal bench.

“But the reason Celtic will have to wait until the summer is because Arsenal didn’t want to let him go right now and the player had to lump it. Why did that rule not apply at Celtic? If Celtic were not sure of getting a replacement, Kyogo should have been told to hold fire.

“I get there was big money involved but it’s not as if money is tight at Parkhead. By letting him leave Celtic completely showed their hand. Clubs knew they badly needed a striker and would be desperate. No wonder the prices shot up. It’s rookie stuff when it comes to negotiations.”