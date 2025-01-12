Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ronny Deila has shifted his interest to former Celtic star as he looks to bolster his squad at Atlanta United.

Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi has been in the headlines recently amid interest from Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta United. The Georgia-based club have been showing interest in the 29-year-old, with reports from December claiming they were planning a sensational move for his signature this month.

Atlanta are currently managed by former Celtic boss Ronny Deila, who took the job with the MLS club on December 20th. Just days after his arrival, Mailsport reported that the Norwegian was willing to pay ‘upwards of £10 million’ to bring Kyogo across the pond as they look to recruit an experienced goalscorer to add to their ranks.

Atlanta are currently ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference but they have one of the lowest goal returns in the table. The Five Stripes have 46 goals on the chart so far, while leaders Inter Miami are on 79. Atlanta aren’t the only club to show interest in Kyogo either, the Japanese international was on the radar of Manchester City during the summer but he opted to remain at Parkhead.

The centre-forward is under contract with Celtic until 2027 and in a boost for fans of Kyogo, Atlanta are now broadening their search for a striker away from Glasgow.

Atlanta ‘focus’ on former Celtic star

Another former Celtic talent is also of interest to the MLS side though, as former Hoops star Odsonne Edouard is now on the shortlist. According to new updates from MLS insider Tom Bogert, Atlanta’s pursuit of Kyogo has faded and others are now above him in their search.

“The club are focused on two targets, per sources: Emmanuel Latte Lath (26) of Middlesbrough, and Odsonne Edouard (26) of Crystal Palace (loan at Leicester),” Bogert wrote on social media. “The situation with Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi has cooled. Atlanta still interested, but focused on Latte Lath/Edouard.”

Edouard joined the Celtic ranks in 2018 following a successful loan move and had a huge impact on the club. The 26-year-old made 179 appearances for the Hoops and contributed 87 goals and 38 assists in that time, becoming a fan favourite. Edouard eventually moved on in 2021, when Crystal Palace paid £14 million for his transfer to the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers has since confirmed that he is keen on keeping Kyogo at Celtic, among others spearheading this season’s Scottish Premiership title charge. When asked if he wants to keep the forward on the books, Rodgers replied after the Ross County match: “Yeah, all the players. We want to improve the squad and develop the squad. Even his goals today, that’s what he’s all about — great runs, getting round the box and getting his finish.”

MLS issue apology to Kyogo and Celtic

Amid interest from Atlanta United, MLS recently issued an incorrect report that Kyogo had been ‘acquired’ by the Georgia side. The club had brought in former Japan youth international Cayman Togashi around the same time but MLS included the wrong player in their story.

The story was swiftly removed from the MLS website and the division issued a statement of apology.

“Major League Soccer’s website mistakenly posted an article that named the wrong player as having signed with an MLS club. The article was immediately removed and corrected. MLS extends its sincere apologies to the impacted parties.”