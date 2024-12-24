Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers ahead of the January transfer window

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila is believed to be planning a sensational swoop for Hoops fan favourite Kyogo Furuhashi in the January transfer window.

Deila, who managed Celtic between 2014 and 2016, recently made a return to football as manager of MLS side Atlanta United and is hoping to make an immediate mark on his new team by adding an experienced goalscorer to their ranks.

That’s according to Mail Sport, who state that the Norwegian coach is willing to pay upwards of £10m to add Kyogo to his team in the near future.

Kyogo, aged 29, was the subject of shock interest from Manchester City over the summer, but ultimately chose to remain with Brendan Rodgers’ side. He remains a key part of the Northern Irishman’s plans at Parkhead and so far boasts a record of eight goals in 23 appearances this season.

The Japanese international, who won the Premiership Golden Boot in 2022/23, is under contract until 2027 and has been invaluable to the team in recent seasons.

Rangers plan double sale

Rangers climbed back into the top two for the first time this season by beating Dundee 1-0 at Ibrox, but fans know the team still has a long way to go if they are to mount a genuine title push this season.

The Light Blues are expected to be active in the transfer market to try and bridge the gap between themselves and the summit, but will be mindful of their financial situation which will likely mean they need to sell players to facilitate incomings.

As such, Rangers Review reports that Philippe Clement has made two fringe players in Alex Lowry and Adam Devine available for transfer this summer in a bid to raise funds.

The midfield duo are both academy graduates and would therefore count more maximum profit in terms of profit and sustainability rules.