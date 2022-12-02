The 63-year-old will officially take over from the retiring Ian Bankier on January 1.

Former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell will return to the club as non-executive chairman at the start of 2023.

The 63-year-old, who stood down his previous position after almost 18 years of service last summer, will succeed the retiring Ian Bankier in January.

Lawwell has continued to offer his support to the Hoops since his departure and was the club’s spokesman on the European Club Association Board.

Peter Lawwell during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Hibernian at Celtic Park, on October 15, 2022.

During his time as chief executive, Celtic won 29 trophies including an unprecedented ‘quadruple treble’. He will start his new role after Bankier announced his intention to leave the club earlier this year.

He told the club’s official website: “As a lifelong Celtic supporter it is a great privilege to be asked to take up the position of chairman, having already been part of our great club for nearly 18 years. These are exciting times for the club and I look forward to contributing to the well-being and success of the club.

“Our objective as ever will be to grow and further develop the club across all areas. Led by an excellent Chief Executive in Michael Nicholson, and Chief Financial Officer Chris McKay, the club has a high-quality management team in place. I will be offering my support and guidance to the board and executive management team to ensure we continue to drive the club forward and protect and promote the interests of our supporters.”

Celtic won 13 league titles - 12 domestic trophies in succession - during Lawwell period as chief executive and his return has been welcomed by manager Ange Postecoglou.

Dermot Desmond (L) and Chief Executive of Celtic Peter Lawwell look on at Celtic Park

The Australian commented: “It is fantastic news for the club that Peter will be taking up the role of chairman. He was instrumental in bringing me to Celtic. I know the love he has for the club and I know his wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable to us all as we move forward together. I would also like to wish Ian and his family all the very best for the future.”

Chief Executive Michael Nicholson commented: “We are delighted to welcome Peter as chairman and I look forward to working with him as we continue to progress and develop the club. Peter has a wealth of experience in the football industry at a domestic, European and global level, which is invaluable to the club going forward.

“Our collective objective is to create a world-class football club that our supporters can be proud of competing at the highest level, with a strategy based on growth and continuous improvement. On behalf of the board, and all of our colleagues at the club, I thank Ian Bankier for his service and contribution to our club, and wish him and his family the best for the future.”

New permanent Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson (centre) has been praised by first-team manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic’s principal shareholder Dermot Desmond said Lawwell was the “outstanding candidate” to succeed Bankier.

He added: “Peter is a man of the highest quality someone who has served the club already with real commitment, and expertise, and his experience and knowledge of the club, as well as of the wider global football environment, will help to continue to drive the club forward.