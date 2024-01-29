Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Celtic forward Jota is set to end his Saudi Arabian nightmare by completing a move to the English Premier League less than a year after leaving Glasgow.

The Portuguese star left Celtic Park in the summer in a whopping £25 million deal to join Al-Ittihad but has played just five league games for the club after falling out of favour with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The player has been completely left out of the squad after the club decided not to register him and forced to play only eligible to feature in Club World Cup and AFC Champions League matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the 24-year-old former Hoops hero appears to be set to end his Saudi hell and finally make a move to the English Premier League with West Ham United, a many had anticipated would happen after his outstanding for during his time in Scotland. According to a report from respected Foot Mercato journalist Sani Aouna, a deal between the player and David Moyes' side is close to 'full agreement' after positive talks took place recently.

The Saudi club brought in a number of big names in the summer, such as Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, but have struggled for form as they occupy seventh position in the Saudi Pro League though Jota has been largely unwanted since moving to the club and is now 'awaiting the green light' to travel to London for a medical and complete the move.

The Hammers had also been linked with a move for Ibrahim Osman but FC Nordsjaelland are said to have knocked back a £16 million offer while rumoured target, Sunderland's Jack Clarke, would reportedly cost close to £20 million which has seen the London side opt to bid for Jota.