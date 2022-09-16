Rangers ‘looking’ at free agent and Leeds United snap up youngster at Celtic exit

The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Friday

Both Rangers and Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

The Gers have have a clash against Dundee United at Ibrox tomorrow.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have an away trip to St Mirren on Sunday.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs....

Free agent linked

Rangers have been linked with a move for former Premier League midfielder Fabian Delph.

He is a free agent following his departure from Everton at the end of last season.

According to a report by Football League World, the Gers are ‘looking’ at the possibility of signing him along with the likes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Sheffield United and West Brom.

Striker left out

Alfredo Morelos has been left out of Colombia’s squad for their upcoming games.

They have matches later this month against Guatemala and Mexico.

Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan, who is managed by ex-Rangers ace Shota Arveladze, has been called up in his position.

Youngster’s move official

Leeds United have snapped up goalkeeper Ross Mahady following his departure from Celtic.

The youngster has made the decision to leave Glasgow for a new challenge in England.

His new move has been confirmed on the official Leeds website today, along with nine other scholars.

Loanee picks up injury

The Hoops made the decision to loan out striker Albian Ajeti in the last window.

He has struggled to make an impact since making the switch to Celtic Park in 2020 and was shipped out to Sturm Graz.