Wallace Duffy has switched to a new club just weeks after penning a two-year deal elsewhere.

Former Celtic and Rangers prospect Wallace Duffy has had a busy end to the year, which has seen him represent three different clubs in the space of just two months. The 25-year-old has signed for Highland League side Brora Rangers just weeks after initially moving to rivals Strathspey Thistle.

Duffy has penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the Cattachs, keeping him at the Sutherland outfit until the end of the 2026/27 season. He had previously agreed to join Strathspey Thistle after his place at Inverness CT was made redundant following the club’s fall into administration.

The club announced that Duffy, Adam Brooks, Cameron Ferguson, and Flynn Duffy had all left with immediate effect, while former loanee Jack Newman was also sent back to his parent club of Dundee United. Caley Thistle brought in administrators BDO more than two months ago and have reportedly rejected a bid to buy the club.

A total of 15 parties are reportedly interested in buying Inverness but joint-administrator James Stephen hopes to appoint a ‘preferred bidder’ next month.

It wasn’t long before Strathspey Thistle snapped up Duffy following the news of his redundancy. However, his new chapter was also short-lived, as he is now on Brora Rangers’ books. The Cattachs have one eye on the title this season as they push to leapfrog Brechin City in the top spot. Brechin City were agonisingly pipped to the trophy last season when Buckie Thistle came out on top on goal difference.

Speaking following Duffy’s signing, manager Steven Mackay said: “Wallace will give us the discipline and professionalism you’d expect from someone coming from a full-time background.

“He’s fit, athletic and has a good stature. Despite only being 25 Wallace comes with a lot of Scottish League experience. I’m really pleased to have him on board and I think he’ll complement the squad we’ve already got. Signing Wallace adds competition for places, it adds more solidity to our defence, this season. We’ve looked really impressive going forward but at times I think we’ve needed to be a bit more solid at the back.”

Duffy’s career started in Glasgow with Rangers, before he made the switch to Celtic. He made one made appearance for the Hoops’ U20s side in the Scottish Challenge Cup and eventually made the step up to first team football elsewhere. Duffy signed for St Johnstone before a loan spell with Greenock Morton and an eventual switch to Inverness for four years before his redundancy.