It’s been an incredible calendar year for the Hoops who have lost just one domestic match with many memorable wins along the way.

It would be fair to say that when picking a list of Celtic’s best results from 2024 that there was no shortage of impressive performances to choose from.

The Hoops have lost just one domestic fixture all calendar year and along the way they have picked up the Scottish Premiership title, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. There have also been memorable European nights in the mix.

Picking negative results proved much harder but there were a few that supporters can rightly be less than satisfied with, but they were absolutely few and far between. Here are our nine best and three worst Celtic performances of 2024:

Celtic 7-1 Dundee (February 28)

Celtic’s charge to the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title began in 2023 but a statement win came early in 2024 as they demolished Dundee at Celtic Park. An incredible game saw seven goals come from seven different players with Cameron Carter-Vickers getting things underway early on floolwed by goals fro Adam Idah, Matt O'Riley, Daizen Maeda, Greg Taylor and Callum McGregor all in the first half before youngster Daniel Kelly rounded off the scoring.

Celtic 2-1 Rangers (May 11)

Celtic finished the 23/24 league season eight points ahead of their Glasgow rivals and along the way of the post-split fixtures they had a derby victory to celebrate. Matt O’Riley opened the scoring and a John Lundstrum own goal in quick succession made it 2-0. The visitors got one back through Cyriel Dessers but Lundstrum’s red card gave them a mountain to climb and Celtic hung on for the bragging rights.

Celtic 1-0 Rangers (Scottish Cup final)

Not much explanation needed. Lifting the Scottish Cup and beating your fiercest rivals all in one, it was always going to be one of the best results of the year. Not only that but the win came via a 90th minute Adam Idah goal as it looked set for extra time and potentially penalties before the Republic of Ireland international broke Rangers’ hearts.

Celtic 3-0 Rangers (September 3)

The third derby match (and not the last) on this list came at the start of the current league season. A comfortable victory that has set the tone for the season so far with Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor scoring.

Celtic 5-1 Slovan Bratislava (September 18)

Celtic’s fortunes in the Champions League have been mixed, to put it lightly, in recent years but supporters were treated to a memorable night under the lights at Celtic Park against the Slovakian champions. In what was their first taste of ‘league phase’ football in the newly formatted competition it was goals from Liam Scales, Kyogo Furuhashi, Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah that secured the win.

St Johnstone 0-6 Celtic (September 28)

Another commanding league victory for Brendan Rodgers side, this time away from home. Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double while Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah also got in on the action.

Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen (League Cup semi final)

Aberdeen had been earning lots of plaudits and there was even quiet talk of a possible title challenge after a decent 2-2 draw for Jimmy Thelin’s side in the league at Celtic Park. Things came crashing down to earth for them at Hampden Park though and the Hoops reminded them why they were the team to beat with an absolute hammering to progress to the final.

Celtic 3-1 RB Leipzig

The win over Slovan Bratislava could have easily gone down as the best European result of the year until last month when Celtic overcame the financial superiority of RB Leipzig for a truly unforgettable European night. Nicolas Kuhn netted a double and Reo Hatate scored as well as Celtic Park sung their hearts out.

Celtic 3-3 Rangers (League Cup final)

It was certainly a memorable final, although not always for the right reasons as far as Celtic will be concerned. At the end of the day though it’s about the final result which was Celtic once again crushing the hopes of their rivals and lifting silverware. It may have taken a penalty shoot-out but it was a fitting way to end an incredible 2024 for the Hoops.

Hearts 2-0 Celtic (March 3)

We now reach the matches that supporters will not be looking back fondly on. This one will really hurt as well as it serves as the only domestic defeat for Celtic in the calendar year.

Rangers 3-3 Celtic (April 7)

On paper, a draw at Ibrox is not a bad result. However, Celtic scored less than two minutes into the game and had a two goal advantage at the break. They let that slip as the hosts clawed them back to 2-2 and then probably thought they’d won it when Adam Idah scored in the 87th minute - straight after Rangers had equalised. However, there was a sting in the tail and Matondo’s late goal ensure it wouldn’t be a memorable win for the Hoops at the home of their rivals.

Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic (October 1)

Celtic were the underdogs against the Bundesliga giants for sure but to be beaten so convincingly was disappointing. In the grand scheme of things the result shouldn’t matter as they weren’t expected to take anything from the match but it was a scoreline which bruised the ego of the Scottish champions.