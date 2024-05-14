The latest transfer news updates for Celtic and Rangers following their latest Old Firm clash.

After Celtic’s latest Old Firm win over Rangers, the Scottish Premiership title is in one hand of Brendan Rodgers and his players. The Hoops need just one point from their last two fixtures to pull out of reach of their Glasgow rivals to retain their crown.

Until the title is mathematically decided, anything could happen in this whirlwind of a season and once the Premiership campaign wraps up, Celtic and Rangers will face each other once again in the Scottish Cup final.

As these final games approach, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines for the two sides, with the summer transfer window in mind.

Ex-Celtic star makes confession after being ‘put up for sale’

Odsonne Édouard enjoyed a night back in Glasgow after attending the club’s Player of the Year awards at the Hydro. The French striker was one of the former Hoops players invited as a special guest to attend the ceremony and he made an interesting admission about his relationship with the club.

It was recently reported by TEAMtalk that Édouard has been ‘put up for sale’ by Crystal Palace as they prepare for a summer shakeup under Oliver Glasner. The 26-year-old joined from Celtic in 2021 and has contributed 21 goals and five assists in a century of appearances. His contract is due to expire in 2025 and Palace are now looking to cash in before it’s too late.

During the Player of the Year awards evening,Édouard spoke to Celtic TV and said he is ‘always happy’ to return to Glasgow to see the fans and the players. He was also asked whether he still follows and supports the Hoops, despite now being at another club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah, every game like a fan,” Édouard admitted. “And I'm happy about the win [vs Rangers] and I hope we will finish well and take the title."

Defender left out of squad amid Rangers interest

Rangers summer target José Córdoba was left of his side’s squad for their latest match amid rumours he will be moving to Ibrox in the summer. The centre-back has been linked with a £3 million transfer and the switch seems increasingly more likely after his absence from Levski Sofia's latest match day.