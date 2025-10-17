Mohamed Elyounoussi has reflected on a 2020 incident that had Chris Sutton furious

Mohamed Elyounoussi has revealed his side of the Sparta Praha ‘mobile phone gate’ incident five years ago, stating he felt Celtic used him as a ‘scapegoat’ at the time.

Back in 2020, the Norwegian international was caught on the match-day cameras checking his phone while sat in the stands during the Hoops’ Europa League clash.

Celtic were dealt a hefty 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Czech side. While criticism rained on the team’s performance, Elyounoussi was blasted for looking at his phone after being substituted off the pitch. At the time, tensions at Celtic were high and their European performance earned them significant backlash.

Mohamed Elyounoussi feels he was a Celtic ‘scapegoat’

Elyounoussi has admitted he felt like a ‘scapegoat’ for Celtic’s dismal performance against Sparta Praha five years ago. The winger, who now plays for FC Copenhagen, has given his version of events from that evening. While he has accepted his behaviour was ‘unprofessional’, he feels he was thrown under the bus at the time.

“So, what happened was I was subbed off and I went to shower - I think it was cold at that time - I got changed to the tracksuit we used and I had my phone in my pocket,” Elyounoussi told Record Sport.

“I was watching the game and then I was thinking, 'Oh, let me check the results from the other games.' So I did that for, I would say, 10 seconds tops. But when you're watching on TV, 10 seconds is quite long.

“I didn't even text or something, I just looked at the scores. So it was really bad, and we were in a bad run of games. I think at that time, we were under pressure, and I would say I was probably the scapegoat from that game.

“They used me as a scapegoat and which, to be fair looking back to it, is very unprofessional to do. So you know, I take the blame. And I knew there would be eyes on me and I had to talk with Neil Lennon and I was like, 'Hands up, that was bad for me’.”

Fortunately for the player, the backlash didn’t last long, as he responded in spectacular style with a hat-trick performance just days later.

Mohamed Elyounoussi blasted for mobile phone incident

At the time, Elyounoussi’s phone check sparked outrage among pundits, with Chris Sutton in particular livid over it.

After branding Celtic’s performance as ‘pathetic’ and ‘gutless’, the ex-Hoops forward questioned Elyounoussi’s ‘commitment’ and slammed his behaviour and even called for him to be fined two weeks of wages for it.

“There's a player sitting in the stands this evening on his mobile phone, that is totally, totally unacceptable! That's scandalous. Is he committed to the clause, is he committed to the club? Totally unacceptable. I'd fine him two weeks' wages for that,” Sutton said at the the time (via talkSPORT).