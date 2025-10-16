The latest news from both Celtic and Rangers as teams reunite after International break

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As domestic football returns, a former Manchester United boss has entered the managerial race at Ibrox while a Celtic fan group are planning a large-scale protest.

Following Russell Martin’s dismissal, Rangers are still yet to find a replacement for the 39-year old. Steven Gerrard looked certain to be making his Ibrox return, however pulled out of the race due to timing issues. Shanghai Port boss, Kevin Muscat is now the favourite for the job, however if Rangers want the Australian they will have to pay £1.5m to the Chinese Super League side to terminate his contract. While Muscat now looks likely, nothing is set in stone yet as another manager enters the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other side of the city, fan protests have been aplenty at Celtic Park this season as Hoops fans continue to voice their frustration with the board. The ripple effect of The Celts’ poor transfer window is still present, as Brendan Rodgers’ side look a shell of the team they were last season. Yet another protest is planned for next month’s semi-final against Rangers at Hampden.

Here’s a look at the latest news coming out of Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Manchester United icon linked with Rangers vacancy

According to the Scottish Sun, former Man United player and manager, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has been approached by Rangers as the latest candidate to join the race for the Ibrox role. The Norwegian was sacked as Besiktas manager in August after they failed to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Having spent over a decade at Old Trafford as a player, Solksjaer became United boss in 2018, however was unable to win any trophies for the English giants in his three year stint. The 52-year old has also been linked with the Swedish National Team managerial role, alongside Aberdeen boss, Jimmy Thelin, after Jon Dahl Tomasson’s dismissal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solksjaer’s former United teammate, Paul Scholes also hinted that their 1999 UEFA Champions League hero was interested in the Govan role. Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, he said: “I was actually with a lad the other night who told me he was actually going to meet Rangers.” However, when asked by co-presenter, Nicky Butt, he refused to reveal the identity of the mystery man.

Hoops fan groups develop Old Firm boycott plan

With the Premier Sports Cup Old Firm semi-final just around the corner, both The Bhoys and The Green Brigade are going to boycott the fixture. The plan was made after the SPFL cut the allocation by 500 seats, due to the use of pyrotechnics in their previous Hampden outing against Aberdeen in May.

Both groups have found ways around these sanctions in the past, however will not be attempting to enter Hampden this time around. The Green Brigade said on X: “as a result of the ticket allocation reduction at the upcoming League Cup Semi-final, the Green Brigade has received no ticket allocation.

“Although we wholeheartedly reject the notion of collective punishment, and have regularly defied similar suspensions in the past, we will not be attending this match. We believe that the Celtic support is at a watershed moment for unity and capacity to enact positive change at our club. We are committed to this goal and the development of the Celtic Fans Collective which is the best available apparatus for improving the experience of all Celtic fans.”