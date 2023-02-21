The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories.

Celtic are set to come up against Rangers for the second time this year as they face off in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park. The Hoops will compete in their sixth final of the competition in eight years, having won all six of them.

Meanwhile, Rangers’ last victory came in 2011 - while their first domestic cup trophy only came in the Scottish Cup last season.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from Glasgow...

Moussa Dembele to Elland Road

Moussa Dembele could be set for a move back to England with Leeds United this summer, according to Football Insider. However, the transfer is only a possibility if they can avoid relegation this season.

The Frenchman previously spent four years with Fulham as a youngster but failed to make an appearance in the Premier League before they were relegated. He went onto net 15 goals in the Championship before earning himself a move to Celtic.

Dembele scored 17 goals in his first campaign in the Scottish Premiership and he went onto win two league titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups in a dominating period for the Hoops. The striker since returned to his native France with Lyon and has continued to add to his impressive goal tally, but could now make a return to England.

Dembele is out of contract at Lyon at the end of the season and looks increasingly likely to leave the club, with Leeds United a likely destination for the attacker. Southampton are also said to be in the running for Dembele, though a move to either team will depend on this season’s relegation scrap.

‘Bargain’ Malik Tillman

Rangers could make a huge profit on Malik Tillman if they sign him permanently this summer, according to former midfielder Christian Nerlinger.

Tillman joined Rangers on loan with the option-to-buy from Bayern Munich at the start of the season and has impressed so far, bagging eleven goal contributions in the Scottish Premiership. Nerlinger - previously the sporting director at the Allianz Arena - watched Tillman come through the ranks at Bayern and has continued to monitor his brilliant performances in Glasgow.

With reports claiming Rangers have agreed a £5 million fee to land Tillman permanently this summer, Nerlinger has a lot of hope for the USA international’s future at the club. Speaking to the Scottish Sun, he said: “I understand why Rangers are so keen to sign him for that money. If I was at the club, I would be trying to do it as well.

“This is a player who could be worth a lot more than £5m in the very near future. Tillman’s goals and assists are so important. For me, that is what makes an attacking midfielder so valuable. His stats are impressive and there can be no argument against his contribution. Yes, every team needs midfielders who can run, press and pass the ball well. But the top-level players in that area provide goals and assists and Tillman has.

“I followed his career from a young age in Germany and I’m not surprised to see him do well in Scotland. I remember seeing him in the Bayern youth team when he was very young. I was always impressed with him and I am happy to see him do so well in Scotland.”