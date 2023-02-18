Celtic’s predicted starting line-up to face Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Ange Postecoglou stated in his media conference on Friday morning that his full focus is on Saturday’s Premiership match against Aberdeen - but internally the Celtic boss can be forgiven for having one eye of next weekend’s League Cup final.

The Hoops have won their last five domestic games, scoring 15 goals and conceding just one. The reigning champions are undefeated at home in the league this season and have kept a clean sheet in exactly half of their home matches.

They remain nine points clear of rivals Rangers at the top of the table and will be determined to maintain their stunning run of form this weekend, as well as giving themselves a platform to build on heading into the Hampden showpiece.

For that reason, we predict Postecoglou to make a few alterations to his line-up as several players look to stake a claim to be included in the starting XI at the national stadium.

Undefined: gallery

1 . Joe Hart- GK The first-choice stopper will keep his place between the sticks with back-up Benji Siegrist still nursing a calf injury. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian has adapted quickly to the physicality of Scottish football. A shoe-in to start. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Has been foot-perfect at the heart of the Hoops backline in recent months. Photo Sales

4 . Carl Starfelt - CB Will maintain his strong partner alongside CCV in central defence. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales