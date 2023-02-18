Celtic predicted XI gallery vs Aberdeen - two changes as Ange Postecoglou keeps one eye on League Cup final
Celtic’s predicted starting line-up to face Aberdeen at Parkhead.
Ange Postecoglou stated in his media conference on Friday morning that his full focus is on Saturday’s Premiership match against Aberdeen - but internally the Celtic boss can be forgiven for having one eye of next weekend’s League Cup final.
The Hoops have won their last five domestic games, scoring 15 goals and conceding just one. The reigning champions are undefeated at home in the league this season and have kept a clean sheet in exactly half of their home matches.
They remain nine points clear of rivals Rangers at the top of the table and will be determined to maintain their stunning run of form this weekend, as well as giving themselves a platform to build on heading into the Hampden showpiece.
For that reason, we predict Postecoglou to make a few alterations to his line-up as several players look to stake a claim to be included in the starting XI at the national stadium.