The Hoops winger has been urged not to join a top-six English Premier League club this month

Celtic forward Nicolas Kühn should follow a similar career path as Liverpool icon Virgil van Dijk.

That’s the view of former Scotland international Pat Nevin, who believes the in-demand Hoops winger is capable of playing for a top-six English Premier League club if he continues to maintain his consistency levels between now and the end of the season.

Nevin reckons teams south of the border should be willing to take a punt on the German star, who has bagged 16 goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances to date this term.

He even recalled urging former club Chelsea to sign Virgil van Dijk during his time in Glasgow before the Dutchman opted for a move to Anfield.

Nevin told talkSPORT BET: “Sadly, the way it works when looking for a transfer across the border from Scotland to England is that you have to look at the bottom half of the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk is the best example of this. You’re not going to get the move to one of the relatively big clubs from Celtic, regardless of how well you’re performing.

“Teams outside the top half might look to secure a deal for Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn with a plan to keep him for a couple years and then sell him on to one of the bigger clubs for a profit; it’s a model we’ve seen many times in the Premier League.

“My advice to the clubs would be to go in for him. I said the same for Van Dijk when he was at Celtic - I even tried to convince Chelsea to move for him! At the same time, there’s no guarantee that Kühn would be a massive success in the Premier League because only a few players from the Scottish Premiership are.

“For the remainder of this season, he has to get his head down and be playing at the highest level he can every week. He needs to avoid a drop in performances for a few weeks because the English clubs will notice that; consistency is the key.”