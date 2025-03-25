This former Celtic superstar is not enjoying the best season since his stunning move away from Parkhead.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So many star Celtic players have said farewell to Parkhead over the years, but not all of them have enjoyed dream moves right away.

Last summer, the Hoops cashed in on influential midfielder Matt O’Riley, who turned heads around the world with his stunning 19 goal and 18 assist campaign. It was a superb term to go out with as a hero who had racked up a league title for every season he was at the club. O’Riley’s efforts eventually earned him a move to the English Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his influence on the Hoops, they sold the 24-year-old to Brighton and Hove Albion, setting a new record for the highest sum received by a Scottish club. However, his debut season on the south coast has not been the impact arrival O’Riley or the fans had been hoping for. The midfielder picked up an injury in August and was ruled out of action until November. After needing surgery on his ankle, O’Riley made his comeback but has since picked up more fitness issues, ruling him out of action once again.

Ex-Premier League manager backs Matt O’Riley resurgence

Former Premier League manager Gus Poyet is confident O’Riley’s pedigree at Celtic will provide him with the opportunity to win over fans of the Seagulls.

“I think there is a way back for Matt O'Riley because when you play and perform for a club like Celtic, there is always the possibility that he can come back,” he told Tipsbladet.

“The Premier League is a bigger change than people think. Especially moving from the Scottish Premier League with all respect to the league. There’s a quantity of games if you’re a good player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no rest in the Premier League and he had his injury at the start of the season. There’s still time. He needs to understand what Fabian [Hürzeler] wants from his midfielders which is different to what you can and want to do on your own. It’s a different kind of football’.”

Poyet has also delivered some advice advice for O’Riley as he looks to return to action with Brighton and establish himself as a key player for next season. The Seagulls are in with a big chance of securing a top four finish this season, as they are currently just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

“He needs to understand his position, his role, where he needs to be to receive the ball, when and how, and his touches. There are so many things you need to understand, otherwise you won't make it work. The next three to six months will be important for his further progress at the club.”

Matt O’Riley injury latest

O’Riley recovered from his ankle injury but has since been hit with further setbacks. Due to a knee problem and some illness, the former Hoops ace has struggled with regular game time throughout his debut campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Riley contributed a crucial goal against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City following his first injury, netting the winner in the 83rd minute back in November. He has since been out for Brighton’s last two fixtures but the Seagulls will ‘assess him this week’ ahead of their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash this weekend