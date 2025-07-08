The versatile defender was previously on the books of the Serie A giants first-team before moving to France

Celtic have joined a number of European clubs in the race to sign talented French defender Etienne Youte who was previously on the books of Italian giants Inter Milan.

According to reports in France, the Hoops are not the only team to have been linked with the 23-year-old Le Havre centre-back, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract with the Ligue 1 side.

The Scottish champions are "keenly interested" claim L'Equipe, but the outlet also states that Belgian side Anderlecht and Turkish outfit Besiktas have also expressed a firm interest in the player.

The reports adds that the Normandy-based club would be willing to accept a cut-price offer in the region of €5million (£4.3million) this summer in their last chance to cash in.

Youte moved to Le Harve in January 2023 following a spell with Greek side Olympiacos after graduating from Inter’s youth academy two years previously. Standing at 6ft 5’, he has made 55 appearances in the French top-flight and was a £10m target for West Ham last year.

During his time at the San Siro, Youte featured prominently for Inter’s Under-19s team and was training with the first-team prior to heading to Greece without making his senior breakthrough.

Celtic have already snapped up inexperienced Japanese centre back Hayato Inamura but he is expected to go out on loan initially.