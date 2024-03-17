Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Rangers and Celtic continue to battle for this season's Scottish Premiership title, talks of which players the two Glasgow giants might sign in the summer continue to do the rounds.

Their fierce rivalry will see this title fight go right down to the wire as neither can afford a single slip-up between now and the end of the season. Rangers remain second in the table following the announcement that their clash with Dundee has been postponed.

Who comes out on top could well play a part in the players both Celtic and Rangers look to buy once the summer window opens. We've taken a look at some of the latest updates on the rumour mill as the Premiership action continues.

Wyness backs Celtic transfer strategy

Despite recent complaints over Celtic's lack of transfer activity in January, former Aberdeen and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has backed Peter Lawwell and his board's approach to spending.

The Hoops made just one signing during the winter window and Lawwell received backlash from fans and professionals alike. However, Scottish businessman Wyness believes the board have done 'the right thing' for the club.

"I know Peter, I’ve dealt with him many times on player transfers and I’ve observed how he’s run Celtic. They’re very canny operators, and I think they’ve done the right thing long-term for Celtic," he told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast.

"They made a judgement at the time, they thought they had spent enough to get success. It hasn’t proved to be the case — but with hindsight, it is easy to say that. In football, everything’s 50:50 — 50 percent of fans will hate the decision, 50 percent of fans will love it — that’s just the way it’s always been.

"The season’s not finished, so we’ve just got to watch this space and see this great soap opera develop."

Rangers to miss out on summer target

Rangers have been scouring the market for a new left-back as Borna Barisic approaches the end of his contract and Ridvan Yilmaz continues to attract attention ahead of the summer window. FC Twente's Gijs Smal has been on their radar for some time now, as he too is set to become a free agent in July.

However, Philippe Clement has been handed a knock-back in their pursuit of the Dutchman, who is set to stay in the Netherlands and join a rival Eredivisie club instead.

