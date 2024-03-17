Dundee vs Rangers decision made following Dens Park pitch inspection
Rangers noon clash vs Dundee at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park has been postponed after a pitch inspection at 10.15am confirmed the pitch was unplayable.
There had been heavy rainfall in Dundee in recent days, which led for concerns over the Den Park pitch and a 9.15am inspection was confirmed by the clubs before Sky Sports showed footage of the ball struggling to bounce via their official X (formerly Twitter) social channels, with the game due to be broadcast live on the channel.
A second pitch inspection was then confirmed for 10.15am with Rangers saying: "Rangers sympathises with our supporters as we appreciate many will already be en-route to Dundee. As soon as a decision has been made on the game, we will communicate".
However, it has now been confirmed that the game has been postponed with a new date for the fixture to be advised in due course.
