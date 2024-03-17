Dundee vs Rangers decision made following Dens Park pitch inspection

The Scot Foam Stadium in Dundee. Cr. SNS Group.

Rangers noon clash vs Dundee at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park has been postponed after a pitch inspection at 10.15am confirmed the pitch was unplayable.

There had been heavy rainfall in Dundee in recent days, which led for concerns over the Den Park pitch and a 9.15am inspection was confirmed by the clubs before Sky Sports showed footage of the ball struggling to bounce via their official X (formerly Twitter) social channels, with the game due to be broadcast live on the channel.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second pitch inspection was then confirmed for 10.15am with Rangers saying: "Rangers sympathises with our supporters as we appreciate many will already be en-route to Dundee. As soon as a decision has been made on the game, we will communicate".