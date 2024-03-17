Dundee vs Rangers decision made following Dens Park pitch inspection

A decision has been made on the Dundee vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game this afternoon following TWO pitch inspections.
By Graham Falk
Published 17th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 10:31 GMT
The Scot Foam Stadium in Dundee. Cr. SNS Group.The Scot Foam Stadium in Dundee. Cr. SNS Group.
The Scot Foam Stadium in Dundee. Cr. SNS Group.

Rangers noon clash vs Dundee at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park has been postponed after a pitch inspection at 10.15am confirmed the pitch was unplayable.

There had been heavy rainfall in Dundee in recent days, which led for concerns over the Den Park pitch and a 9.15am inspection was confirmed by the clubs before Sky Sports showed footage of the ball struggling to bounce via their official X (formerly Twitter) social channels, with the game due to be broadcast live on the channel.

A second pitch inspection was then confirmed for 10.15am with Rangers saying: "Rangers sympathises with our supporters as we appreciate many will already be en-route to Dundee. As soon as a decision has been made on the game, we will communicate".

However, it has now been confirmed that the game has been postponed with a new date for the fixture to be advised in due course.

