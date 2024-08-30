Sportimage

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is set to land the USA international from Sheffield United in the coming hours

Chris Wilder has delivered a major update on Auston Trusty’s imminent move to Celtic - confirming he expects the defender’s exit from Sheffield united to be announced “pretty quickly” after a £6million deal progressed quickly overnight.

The Hoops stepped up their pursuit to sign the USA international on Thursday evening and manager Brendan Rodgers now looks set to land the once Rangers-linked target from the EFL Championship side.

Trusty, who cost United £5m last summer after arriving from Arsenal, will now depart Bramall Lane for around a £1m profit after Wilder provided an update on the player’s situation at his press conference this afternoon.

“I believe Trusty's (having a) medical and final bits to Celtic,” Wilder confirmed. “I believe the Trusty one was last night going in this morning so that'll be announced pretty quickly. We picked the first team of the season (at Preston) and he wasn't in it. There was interest for Celtic and he wanted to explore it.”

Rodgers hinted that there are multiple transfers brewing away in the background, with the club working on a “number of transactions” as he aims to finish the summer window with a flourish. Speaking on Sky Sports, the Northern Irishman stated: “We hope we’ll have a number of signings sealed to close out the market in a really positive way. We always said we wanted to finish stronger than we entered into it and I’m very positive we can do that.”

“There’s a number of things we’re looking at and hopefully we can do that. I don’t want to speak while the process is in place but we have a number of transactions going on behind the scenes and hopefully by the end of the evening we can be in a good place and have that strength and depth we want.

“The intention of the club is always there. What we want to do is keep progressing and if we can sign someone that is a regular young player in the Bundesliga along with other players we want to sign then it’s that support the team needs and the fans will be really happy bringing in the level of players we can and also not forgetting the team because the team deserve good players to come and challenge them and make us better as a whole. I’m really confident we can close the market this evening in a really good way. Throughout the day, there’s loads of names, lots of work going on.”