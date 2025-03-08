A Refereeing decision involving Hibs vs Celtic in the Premiership has come under immense fire.

A Celtic no goal controversy has been hammered as a messy situation with no room for hiding.

It has been admitted by head of referees Wille Collum that Daizen Maeda’s chopped off goal in a 2-1 Premiership loss vs Hibs should have counted. Alistair Johnston cut the ball back for the forward to tap into the net for what would have been 2-2 but the ball was deemed out of play.

Former referees Des Roache and Steve Conroy run The Ref’s View podcast and from their joint X account, fired a stinging blast the way of VAR official Alan Muir and Collum. It reads: “It’s as bad and damming as we thought, there is absolutely no way that goal should have been overturned.

“Alan Muir has made two calls in a VAR room this year regarding decisions on a line and guessed them. Willie doesn’t cover himself in glory either, a total mess.”

Collum’s Celtic confession

Speaking on the VAR review show, Collum made the weighty confession of the Celtic no goal that ended up costing Brendan Rodgers’ side points in pursuit of wrapping up the Premiership title in quick time: “The starting point is - what is the on-field decision?

“The on-field decision is the assistant referee keeps the flag down and a goal is scored. So as far as the assistant referee is concerned the ball has not gone out of play. The VAR and AVAR of course go into a check, which they're expected to do. They need to assess with the cameras and the footage available if the ball's out of play.

"You hear the VAR at one point saying you know it looks like the ball's out of play from a particular angle and the AVAR correctly says 'I don't think you can be conclusive there'. Then an angle appears from the main camera which is zoomed in and you hear a reaction. However what I want to be very clear about in this clip and we coach the VARs and the AVARs to be to be certain about this. You need 100% conclusive evidence to disallow the goal here and prove that the ball is over the goal line and in this case that's not possible.

"It's not possible to prove categorically that the ball has crossed the goal line fully because we know from previous examples at World Cups a ball can look out you know from certain angles but then when you look at the camera above, a slight part, a millimetre of the ball can be overhanging that goal line and that's enough to say the ball's in play.

"So on this occasion, for us, we expect the on-field decision to be supported and a goal awarded. I would also say if the assistant referee had flagged here and said in his opinion the ball had crossed the line for a goal kick we would also expect that decision to be supported because there's no 100% conclusive evidence. It's impossible to prove otherwise.”

Rodgers reaction

Speaking on the day of the incident at Easter Road, Rodgers said: "My take is that the official Alan Muir has had a guess at it. The linesman arguably has the best view in the stadium and he doesn't give it. So for that to get overturned I am assuming there is an absolute clear image of the ball being out of play. In my experience up here with VAR, you don't have all the angles and they don't have the equipment to say it was conclusively out. So you are actually viewing it from a secondary position and at that point you are then having a guess.

“That is the huge disappointment. There are two things. I can't deny that if we get the equaliser we are really pushing (for a winner) as in the second half we were much better. But I also have to be honest as well. We made an awful start to the game and in the first half our level was not good enough. This team don't have many days like that but we were certainly like that in the first half. But if we got that goal it would been a great end to the game for us."