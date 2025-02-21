How much have Celtic earned in prize money from this season’s Champions League?

Celtic’s journey in the Champions League may have come to an end but there’s still plenty to celebrate and be positive about for Brendan Rodgers and his side, especially when it comes to the financial side of things.

The Hoops were denied their place in the knockouts after an agonising aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich saw them topple out of the tournament. Celtic had reached the play-offs following the new league format, earning their chance to reach the round of 16 by battling it out in a two-legged tie against the German powerhouses.

After a narrow 2-1 defeat in Glasgow, Celtic made the trip to Munich to fight for their place in the Champions League last 16. A valiant performance from Celtic looked almost certain to bleed into extra time but a late goal from Alphonso Davies snared their hopes. With hearts shattered, Celtic were sent back home defeated 3-2 on aggregate.

With the dust now settled, Celtic are reflecting on their valuable experience and are already looking ahead to going bigger and better next season. The Hoops will also benefit from the cash won during their European journey this campaign.

How much did Celtic win from the Champions League?

This new-look Champions League format is more lucrative than ever and Celtic will have taken home a handsome amount in prize money. A total of €46.16 million has gone in the Scottish champions’ direction thanks to their efforts, let’s take a look at how that breaks down.

League phase participation: €18.62 million (£15.4m)

Win bonuses: Each club earned €2.1 million (£1.7m) per win in the league stage, meaning Celtic pocketed €6.3 million (£5.2m) for their victories over Slovan Bratislava, RB Leipzig and Young Boys

Draw bonuses: A draw was worth €700,000 (£579,390), seeing Celtic accumulate €2.1 million (£1.7m)

Value Pillar (European): €9.6 million (£7.9m)

Value Pillar (Non-European): €3.84 million (£3.17m)

Final league stage placing: €5.7 million (£4.7m)

Celtic post-Champions League exit

Following their exit from Europe, Celtic are looking ahead to what he future holds and of course, the task of defending their Scottish Premiership title at the end of the season.

An emotional Callum McGregor was asked for his thoughts on the result and the performance his side gave as they fell narrowly to Bayern Munich. Reflecting on the outcome, the captain admitted it was ‘one of the cruellest’ he had experienced.

“The performance of the players gave, they gave absolutely everything and pushed a really good Bayern side all the way right to the end, the death, the last kick of the ball,” McGregor said after that 1-1 draw in Germany.

“Sometimes football is cruel, you don't always get what you deserve but I'm so proud of the players, the way that they played, the way that they handled themselves.

“We came off the pitch with no regrets. The template of the game was perfect for us, they were getting frustrated and set up to try and nick the next one and even if we had to go to extra time we still fancied ourselves.”