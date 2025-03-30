Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Celtic transfer for a current Arsenal player will take place in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key reason behind one upcoming Celtic transfer has been put down to the emergence of one man at Arsenal.

Former Scotland star Kevin Gallacher - who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers - has been watching closely over Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal situation. The left-back has been confirmed as returning to Celtic in the summer just under six years on from moving to the Gunners from his boyhood club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries have been a reason why he has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta. For Gallacher, it’s the emergence of left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, who he feels has put the lid on Tierney’s Arsenal career by showing his full potential.

Arsenal star a big reason for Celtic transfer

Writing in the Sunday Post, pundit Gallacher said of Lewis-Skelly’s England debut under Thomas Tuchel in which he scored: “We saw plenty of boldness, too, in the decision not just to pick Myles Lewis-Skelly but to start him in both games. The 18-year-old only made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in September yet here he was playing back-to-back international matches. It worked a treat, too. He scored an excellent opener to help break down Albania in the first game and impressed as a player who had been born to play at the top level.

“He is a kid who has known nothing but success so far and it shows in his play. He is fearless out there. We know a bit about him in Scotland, too, as his emergence has been a key factor in Arsenal's decision not to renew Kieran Tierney's deal but instead to let him move on in the summer. Celtic have managed to persuade him to return to his first love and Scotland boss Clarke will be hoping he gets plenty of first-team football up here as he is an important player for the country.

Lewis-Skelly's selection by England tells me that, while Tuchel might not have been going to many games in person, he has been watching a lot of English football on television. I say that because he has successfully identified the teenage left-back as having the technique and the temperament to merit his inclusion over more experienced rivals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic confirmation

Chairman Peter Lawwell has already confirmed Tierney’s Celtic move. He said in a February statement: “During the January 2025 transfer window, we acquired the permanent registration of Jota and the temporary registration of Jeffrey Schlupp. In addition, we extended the contract of Kasper Schmeichel and entered into a pre-contract agreement that will see Kieran Tierney return to Celtic in July 2025. We disposed of the registrations of Kyogo Furuhashi, Alexandro Bernabei and placed Luis Palma, Odin Holm and Stephen Welsh on Loan.

“Our commitment as always is to invest in continuous improvement in all areas of the club and, most importantly, in the first team squad. The success of our model has ensured that funding is available to acquire players who will contribute to ongoing success. We invested significantly in the summer transfer window and while we aimed to do more in the recent window, we go into the remainder of the season from a strong position and with confidence.”